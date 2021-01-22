'He gives us courage and strength': Vihari, Siraj reveal how Ravi Shastri motivated them after Adelaide debacle
- It was a humiliating moment for the visitors as they were dismissed for one of the lowest scores in Test cricket history. They had also lost their captain Virat Kohli.
It seemed that Team India were down and out after being bowled out for just 36 in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. It was a humiliating moment for the visitors as they were dismissed for one of the lowest scores in Test cricket history. They had also lost their captain Virat Kohli, who had gone back to India to witness the birth of his first child. But Team India bounced back and humbled the Australian cricket team in their own den.
India managed to win the Test in Melbourne, then drew in Sydney and defeated the Aussies at their Fortress in Brisbane to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was an incredible turnaround by the side as they went from zeros to heroes in a matter of days.
India players Mohammed Siraj and Hanuma Vihari played a huge part during the series. But they lauded the way India head coach Ravi Shastri carried the team and motivated them after the Adelaide debacle.
"Ravi Shastri said that 36 all-out happens only once in cricket, it will never happen again. The team atmosphere was brilliant. I know Arun sir since my domestic days, his role has been very important in my career. He knew what I could do. Ajinkya Rahane trusted me and I stood up to his trust. I enjoyed a lot," Siraj told India Today.
Vihari said that Shastri never let negative thoughts creep into the team and always asked the players to express themselves.
"After the first Test, the way Ravi sir handled the tea... At any point, we didn't feel like we were smashed in 3 days. If you look at the first Test, we dominated the first two days but in one session, we got blown away. But he never made us feel that we lost it very badly," Vihari said.
"He said we dominated the two days, that's a positive in a Test match. That's the positive thinking of the man he is. He gives us courage and strength with the way he talks in the huddle or the team meetings, he is always positive. He always tells us to go and express ourselves, not to think too much about the result and stuff.
"No credit is enough (for Shastri). To have faith in the young side and he always said 'it's Team India going into the ground, no matter how many games you played, whether you played 80 games or whether you're playing your first game. It's always Team India that is going into the ground'.
"That's the pride he carries for the team."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vihari, Siraj reveal how Ravi Shastri motivated them after Adelaide debacle
- It was a humiliating moment for the visitors as they were dismissed for one of the lowest scores in Test cricket history. They had also lost their captain Virat Kohli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheteshwar Pujara reveals why he ‘decided to let the ball hit the body’
- Pujara scored 54 in the second innings and kept India steady. En route to the slowest half-century of his Test career, Pujara endured 11 blows to the body. Yes, 11 – thrice on the helmet, once on the left bicep, thrice on the bottom glove on his right arm, and once on the chest, and some more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hanuma Vihari reveals details about Ashwin’s battle in Sydney Test
- In an interview with Sports Today, the batsman recounted the incident as "funny" saying that the back injury of the bowler was not letting him bend and hence, Ashwin was taking the blows on his body.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inzamam highlights Shastri's role behind India Test series win
- Shastri's role was lauded by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who feels the former India all-rounder's astute knowledge of the game has helped the team immensely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal names his favourite Tendulkar knock
- "Some of the shots he played in that innings were breathtakingly good. I remember he was building partnerships, but it became pretty clear that he had to get India to the final on his own."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings
- IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa was brought by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2020, but the batsman had a very indifferent season, scoring 196 runs from 12 matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes return as England name squad for first two India Tests
- Archer and Stokes were rested for England's two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Took injection, couldn't feel my leg': Vihari describes batting through pain
- Moments into his innings, Hanuma Vihari ran a single and grimaced in pain, and it was at that moment that everyone knew he had done something to his hamstring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'MS Dhoni mentioned it': Styris feels CSK are in 'big trouble' ahead of IPL 2021
- Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris is worried for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 after they released their list of retained and released players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He tried to make them The Wall too': Inzamam lauds Dravid's contribution
- Inzamam praised Dravid for what he's done for Indian cricket, highlighting that his biggest strength was making the players mentally tough, without which India's Test series win against Australia wouldn't have been possible.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't want to be compared with Dhoni: Pant aims to 'make a name' for himself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wear that 36 all out like a badge, R Sridhar recalls 'Raviship' and more
- India's fielding coach R Sridhar opened about the tour in an elaborate chat, asserting it will be difficult to surpass what the team went through in the past one month - from hitting the nadir to reaching the zenith.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He might get the captaincy’, Chappell names the potential replacement of Paine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Couldn't speak to him but offered flowers to his grave'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox