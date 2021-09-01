‘MS knocked me for a monster six’: Pietersen recalls picking up Dhoni’s wicket for 92 in 2007 at The Oval

As India and England prepare for the fourth Test, former batsman Kevin Pietersen recalled an incident took place at The Oval which remains one of his fondest memories. Back in 2007, when both teams locked horns in the third Test of the series at this venue, Pietersen had dismissed former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for 92.

The match ended in a draw after the visitors produced a spectacular batting performance. The likes of Dinesh Karthik, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Dhoni got fifty-plus scores while legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble scored a century and was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Pietersen on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter in which he could be seen revisiting The Oval. He spoke about the experience of playing at that ground and explained how he outfoxed Dhoni in 2007.

ALSO READ | 'He is in the same flow as he was in Australia and India': MSK Prasad on what's ailing Rishabh Pant in England

“Alastair Cook was under a high ball (at deep square leg). And guess who the batter was? Mr. Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He’d knocked me for a monster six. Almost went out of the ground into the Thames, gone. I held the next one back. (Pointing to his pocket) MS, I am afraid to say, you’re in there, I am not in your pocket,” Pietersen said.

ALSO READ | ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root becomes No.1; Rohit overtakes Kohli to grab 5th spot

Dhoni perished after scoring a fiery 92 off just 81 balls. His innings was laced with nine fours and four sixes. Pietersen also scored a hundred in the second innings. India had won the series 1-0 and it was the last time when India won a Test series on English soil.