'No way he can find a place as a pure batsman': MSK Prasad chips in on India's potential squad for England tour

The BCCI selection committee is set to pick a jumbo squad of 30 cricketers for India's four-month long tour of England starting next month. India travel to the United Kingdom to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, starting June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, which will be followed by five Test matches against England. With as many as 30 cricketers up for grabs, there are expected to be a few maiden call-ups when the committee sits together Friday.

MSK Prasad, the former BCCI chief selector has chipped in on the same and has provided a break down of what the squad could look like. Prasad, who has played six Tests and 17 ODIs for India back in the late 1990s, feels Hardik Pandya should not be picked for the tour if the all-rounder cannot be used as a bowler.

Ever since his return to international cricket following a lengthy layoff after a back surgery, Pandya, who was part of India's four Test series against England at home earlier this year, has been used as a bowler judiciously but Prasad reckons if he is to be part of the squad, his role in the team should be more than a batsman.

"I have a feeling that they actually asked him not to bowl so that he can play the Test series against England. Maybe they’re preserving him for the WTC final and England Test series. No way he can find a place as a pure batsman, when you have Vihari and the other middle-order guys in the squad," Prasad told SportsKeeda.

Pandya bowled a bit during the T20Is against Australia last year, followed by a few overs during the limited-overs leg against England in March end. Besides, Pandya has been used primarily as a batsman, which hasn't been as successful as expected. He did not bowl during the IPL 2021 for Mumbai Indians either and his form with the bat has also been under scrutiny. The last time India played a Test series in England, Pandya picked up a five-wicket-haul and Prasad mentions India would require something similar from the all-rounder this time around.

"If at all he’s fit to bowl, only then he should be picked. If he can’t bowl, he shouldn’t be picked – as simple as that. He should be in the squad only if he’s bowling, he will add balance to the side as an all-rounder. He will be a big asset to the side if he bowls those 12-15 overs in a day. That’s what he did in Nottingham in 2018, when he picked a five-wicket haul," Prasad pointed out.