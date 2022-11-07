Home / Cricket / 'Suryakumar Yadav will continue to do this for a long time': Australia great taken aback by SKY's stunning consistency

Published on Nov 07, 2022

Suryakumar has completely blown away his critics and turned many a legends of the game into his fans. Former Australia all-rouner Shane Watson was all praise for the Indian star batter.

Suryakumar Yadav is emerging out to be one of the biggest match-winner for Team India in the T20 World Cup. Currently, the right handed batter is the second highest run scorer for Team India in the tournament. In five matches, he has amassed 225 runs at an average of 75 with explosive strike-rate of 193.96. He is setting new milestones in the T20I format and it seems incredible considering that he made his debut for Team India only last year.

The 32-year old has completely blown away his critics and turned many a legends of the game into his fans. Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson was all praise for the Indian star batter.

ALSO READ: 'When it comes to a game against England…': Ravi Shastri picks between Karthik, Pant for India's T20 World Cup semifinal

“It really is a treat to be able to watch SKY bat over the last two years watching him in the IPL and performing as well as he has," Watson said on ICC website.

“But then to be able to turn it on like he has in international cricket as well is something to behold. What he's able to do in these foreign conditions in Australia alone is something that not many people have ever been able to do in T20 cricket.

The former Australian cricketer further talked about how well Suryakumar was able to read the bowlers and execute his shots as per the field settings.

“It's a really rare talent where his ability to really read a bowler, where he's going to bowl and where the fielders are, and his control over where the ball goes, it’s a very rare talent. We haven't really seen it much before,” highlighted Watson.

“To be able to do it so consistently, to be able to do it in one or two games, that can happen. But to be able to do it so consistently in the big games? He is a special talent and it doesn't look like anything's going to change. It looks like he's going to be out to continue to do this for a long time. It just looks low-risk, even though what he does is high risk," added the 41-year old.

