'... they keep picking these guys ahead of him': Ponting's explosive remark despite Yashasvi's sensational debut vs WI

India registered a convincing win over West Indies in the first Test in Dominica, beating the hosts by an innings and 141 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star with the bat, raking up a century in his maiden Test – he scored 171 as the youngster opened the innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma, who also smashed a ton (103). Yashasvi displayed enormous control and composure on a relatively slower surface which often made it difficult for the batters to clear the fielders; the youngster played 387 balls for his 171, slamming 16 fours and a six. Ricky Ponting (L) lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal but expressed concern over the absent Indian batter in the WI squad(File/ANI)

The batter was also named player of the match for his exemplary knock and continues to receive praise from the cricketing fraternity for his excellent debut. Yashasvi is only the third India opener to smash a century on Test debut after Shikhar Dhawan (2013, vs Australia) and Prithvi Shaw (2018, vs West Indies), and drew appreciation from Australia's batting legend Ricky Ponting.

The former Australia captain, who saw the 21-year-old's heroics from closer quarters during his Indian Premier League stint, stated that he knew Yashasvi is bound for glory.

"I mean (Yashasvi) Jaiswal’s IPL was something special. He almost just flicked a switch and turned into a superstar overnight," Ponting said in ICC Review.

“Everyone knew that he was a talented youngster, but what I saw in this year's IPL, he's got all sorts of talent.”

While Ponting kept Ruturaj Gaikwad on a similar level to Yashasvi, he did express concern over the continued absence of Sarfaraz Khan in the Indian squad. The Australian – who worked with Sarfaraz closely during their stint with Delhi Capitals this year – stated that he is surprised the India batter didn't get a Test call-up despite phenomenal averages in domestic circuit.

"There's a lot of those young Indian guys that I can't wait to see play Test cricket and yet you look at their domestic records as well and you can't help but be impressed,” Ponting said.

"I'm on record saying that I think (Ruturaj) Gaikwad’s the same (as Jaiswal). I think he could be a very serious Test match player or all-format player really in the next couple of years.

"The one I do feel a little bit sorry for is Sarfaraz Khan. The fact that he hasn't got a look in a Test squad just yet considering he averages in the high 80s I think in first-class cricket, which is absolutely unheard of, but for some reason, they keep picking these other guys ahead of him," Ponting said.

Sarfaraz's absence created quite a furore on social media with many criticising the BCCI for disregarding Ranji Trophy performances. The Mumbai batter didn't enjoy a fruitful Indian Premier League season with the Capitals but averaged nearly 60 in the 2022-23 domestic red-ball season.

