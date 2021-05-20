'This is the stepping stone': Twitter erupts, thrilled with joy as Rahul Dravid set for maiden stint as India coach

Rahul Dravid is set for his maiden stint as coach of the Indian cricket team as it prepares itself to tour Sri Lanka for a T20I and ODI series. This will be India’s first tour of Sri Lanka in four years, with the team having last travelled to the country back in 2017 to play three Tests, five ODIs and one T20I fixture.

It will also mark the first instance that any country will have two national teams playing simultaneously in two different countries. While a 20-member squad including the biggies of Indian cricket – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and others – in the UK for the World Test Championship final and a five-Test series against hosts England, the BCCI will be naming a second-string squad which will fly to Sri Lanka with Dravid likely as its coach.

As head coach Ravi Shastri, along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and batting coach Vikram Rathour, will be overseeing the squad in England, Dravid, the NCA chief, along with other members including Paras Mhambrey are expected to take charge of the squad going to SL. Although the BCCI is yet to name a full squad for the Lanka tour, it is expected to feature players Dravid has earlier coached.

The news of Dravid likely to travel as coach filled Twitter users with joy. Users, especially Dravid fans, could not hide the excitement to see their beloved 'Wall' performing the duties of India coach. The world of Twitter backed Dravid to not only do a good job with the youngsters, but even vouched for his appointment as the next permanent head coach of the India cricket team following the completion of Shastri's tenure.

If and when confirmed, this will be Dravid’s second stint with the Indian national cricket team. Dravid, a former India A and Under 19 coach, had previously served the Indian team as a batting consultant during its tour of England back in 2014.