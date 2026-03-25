₹1 lakh for MI vs RCB: Rapid sell-out, unofficial third-party listings - IPL fans left outraged by lack of tickets

Fans trying to buy tickets for some of IPL 2026’s biggest early matches have run into the same problem within minutes of sales opening: official inventories disappearing almost instantly, followed by listings elsewhere at far steeper prices. A Mid-day report said RCB home-match tickets that went live at 4 pm on March 24 sold out in less than a minute, while Mumbai Indians tickets for major home fixtures also vanished quickly. The same report said resale listings for MI vs KKR ranged from around ₹6,500 to ₹50,000, while MI vs RCB tickets ranged from around ₹15,000 to ₹1 lakh. MI vs RCB tickets have been sold out officially and resurfaced at a much higher price. (IPL)

Official sale windows were tighter than they looked For the Mumbai Indians’ first two Wankhede home matches - against KKR on March 29 and RCB on April 12 - the franchise did not move straight into a public sale. MI announced a four-phase release: a Google Pay UPI exclusive window from March 19 to March 21, an early-access phase for MI Gold, Silver, and Junior members, a further window for MI Blue members and pre-registered users, and, only then, a general public sale from March 23 at 6 pm. That meant a portion of the inventory had already been available through earlier access windows before the wider public entered the queue.

Official availability tightened quickly after that. BookMyShow’s live listing for Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 home matches shows MI vs RCB at Wankhede as sold out, while the MI vs KKR fixture is marked “Fast Filling.” BookMyShow’s help page for the MI event also states that buyers can book up to 4 tickets per person.

RCB restricted sales to its own official channel Royal Challengers Bengaluru took a direct line before sales opened. In an official public advisory, the franchise said match tickets would be available only on the RCB website and app, powered by Ticketgenie. It also warned fans that any third-party website or app claiming to sell RCB match tickets was not authorised, and said legal or police action would be taken against fraud or unauthorised sale claims.

That warning matters because it sits at the centre of the current fan complaint. The issue is not just that demand is high. It is that tickets shown as unavailable on official channels are still surfacing in public at much higher prices, raising questions about how those inventories are moving and who can access them first.

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IPL rules say tickets are not meant to be resold On paper, the rulebook is clear. The IPL’s ticket terms and conditions state that tickets are strictly non-transferable, for the sole personal use of the holder, and must not be offered for sale, auctioned, exchanged, ceded, sold, or transferred without prior written permission from the organiser. Those terms make the emergence of a visible, premium-priced secondary market especially striking.

At the platform level, however, the mechanics are not entirely straightforward. BookMyShow’s support materials state that M-tickets can be transferred once the QR code is active, and the recipient must accept the transfer in their account. The company also has a separate “List on Marketplace” product for select events, allowing verified relisting and reissuance of tickets with a fresh booking ID, though there is no verified evidence that the Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 matches were part of that programme.

The visible gap is between official scarcity and aftermarket supply The verified facts are straightforward. Tickets for marquee matches between MI and RCB sold out quickly. Mumbai Indians used staggered pre-sale windows before opening sales to the general public. RCB limited official sales to its own platform and warns against third-party sellers. IPL terms prohibit resale or transfer without the organiser's approval. Yet listings at sharply higher prices were still visible around major fixtures, as reported by Mid-day.

What remains unverified is the exact chain of custody behind those secondary listings. The available reporting and official notices establish that the mismatch exists; they do not yet establish whether every such listing came from unauthorised resale, permitted ticket transfers, speculative listings, or a mix of all three. But for fans trying to buy into the IPL through the official door, the immediate reality has been simpler: sold-out screens on one side, far higher prices on the other.