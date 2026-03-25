IPL 2026 LIVE Updates: RCB, RR bag bumper deals as tournament lights up with pre-season buzz

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IPL 2026 LIVE Upates

IPL 2026 LIVE: Just three more days before the annual carnival kicks off with reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. But ahead of the start of the tournament, IPL finds itself grappling with conversations on its standing in global sports leagues after the soaring valuations of Rajasthan Royals and Bengaluru, whose acquisition was completed on Tuesday evening for a mouth-watering deal. A consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone acquired RCB for $1.78 billion, ending a weeks-long bidding war, while Rajasthan Royals was acquired by a US-based Kal Somani-led consortium for USD 1.63 billion (approx ₹15,290 crore). Meanwhile, the BCCI announced the schedule for only the first phase of IPL 2026, which comprises 20 matches, running until April 12. The timeline for the remaining 54 matches is yet to be finalised and will be announced after key election announcements in states such as Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu. ...Read More

A consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone acquired RCB for $1.78 billion, ending a weeks-long bidding war, while Rajasthan Royals was acquired by a US-based Kal Somani-led consortium for USD 1.63 billion (approx ₹15,290 crore). Meanwhile, the BCCI announced the schedule for only the first phase of IPL 2026, which comprises 20 matches, running until April 12. The timeline for the remaining 54 matches is yet to be finalised and will be announced after key election announcements in states such as Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.