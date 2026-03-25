IPL 2026 LIVE Updates: RCB, RR bag bumper deals as tournament lights up with pre-season buzz
IPL 2026 LIVE: Catch all the latest updates as we build towards the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL)
- 12 Mins agoRCB acquisition garnered global interest
- 27 Mins agoAditya Birla Group-led consortium buys RCB
- 58 Mins agoMeet RR's new owners
- 1 Hr 14 Mins agoUS-based Kal Somani-led consortium to acquire Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2026 LIVE: Just three more days before the annual carnival kicks off with reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. But ahead of the start of the tournament, IPL finds itself grappling with conversations on its standing in global sports leagues after the soaring valuations of Rajasthan Royals and Bengaluru, whose acquisition was completed on Tuesday evening for a mouth-watering deal....Read More
A consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone acquired RCB for $1.78 billion, ending a weeks-long bidding war, while Rajasthan Royals was acquired by a US-based Kal Somani-led consortium for USD 1.63 billion (approx ₹15,290 crore).
Meanwhile, the BCCI announced the schedule for only the first phase of IPL 2026, which comprises 20 matches, running until April 12. The timeline for the remaining 54 matches is yet to be finalised and will be announced after key election announcements in states such as Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.
IPL 2026 Live updates: RCB acquisition garnered global interest
IPL 2026 Live updates: It was in November last year that United Spirits launched a strategic review of its 100% holding in the Bengaluru franchise, labelling the team "non-core" to its primary alcohol business. Over the next few months, the franchise witnessed an intense bidding war involving global private equity firms KKR and Blackstone, Indian tycoons Adar Poonawalla, CEO of vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, and Manipal Education and Medical Group chairman Ranjan Pai, as well as Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer.
IPL 2026 Live updates: Aditya Birla Group-led consortium buys RCB
IPL 2026 Live updates: A consortium comprising Indian and overseas entities bought RCB for USD 1.78 billion. It comprised Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone. The seller, United Spirits, the Indian arm of UK-based drinks giant Diageo, confirmed the "all-cash deal" on Tuesday.
IPL 2026 Live updates: BCCI yet to approve the deal
IPL 2026 Live updates: The sale of RR is subject to BCCI approval and will take effect after the IPL 2026 season. "If you look at the sale of the latest IPL entrants Lucknow Super Giants, it is way more than that. It just shows remarkable growth of the league," a well-placed source told PTI, drawing a comparison with the sale of LSG to RPSG Group for a little over ₹7,000 crore back in 2021. "I expect the deal to be announced in the next four to five days."
IPL 2026 Live updates: Meet RR's new owners
IPL 2026 Live updates: Kal Somani is a co-owner of Motor City Golf Club, a Detroit-based team that will join the Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL) in 2027. The league was co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in partnership with the PGA Tour. Somani is also believed to be one of the league's early investors.
Rob Walton, 81, the eldest son of Sam Walton, served as chairman of Walmart from 1999 to 2015. Four years ago, he led a group that included his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner, to buy the Denver Broncos for a record USD 4.65 billion. Walton also owns a 10 per cent stake in the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Meanwhile, the Hamp family is led by Sheila Ford Hamp, who is the principal owner and chairperson of the Detroit Lions.
IPL 2026 Live updates: US-based Kal Somani-led consortium to acquire Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2026 Live updates: The valuation of Rajasthan Royals, one least expensive among the original eight teams of the IPL, multiplied by almost 24 per cent, when US-based Kal Somani-led consortium acquired the franchise for USD 1.63 billion. Other parties in the consortium include Rob Walton from the Walmart family and the Hamp family (Ford Motor Company).
British-Indian Manoj Badale held a 65 per cent stake in the franchise, which was originally sold for USD 67 million in 2008 to his company Emerging Media.
The deal is currently subject to BCCI's approval, which will likely be complete by the end of the IPL 2026 season.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of all the details in the build up to the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Stay tuned for more updates!