MI told not to repeat Rohit Sharma mistake with Hardik Pandya: ‘Now SKY is hot topic, next year will be someone else’

Mumbai Indians boast a dressing room packed with leadership experience, with senior figures like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav having guided India to major T20 success. A couple of seasons ago, the franchise made a bold call by handing the captaincy to Hardik Pandya, ending Rohit’s long and decorated stint that brought five IPL titles. The decision didn’t go down well with sections of the fanbase, especially with Hardik arriving from Gujarat Titans and immediately taking charge. Despite the noise, Mumbai Indians managed to reach the playoffs last season. However, expectations remain high, and the focus now is firmly on adding another trophy to their already impressive record. Mohammad Kaif advised Mumbai Indians to stick with Hardik Pandya as their skipper. (PTI)

With Suryakumar fresh off leading India to a T20 World Cup win, talk has picked up around his leadership credentials. Some believe Mumbai Indians could consider a change at the top, with suggestions growing that he might take over from Hardik.

Amid growing chatter, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif urged the five-time champions to stay patient with Hardik, warning against repeating past mistakes and backing the all-rounder’s progress as a leader after guiding the side deep into the playoffs last season.

"I don't think that Mumbai Indians should make the same mistake again. They had a poor season after removing Rohit Sharma and bringing Hardik Pandya in. Hardik Pandya is settling in his role now. They played Qualifier 2 last year. So, Hardik Pandya did a good job as captain," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

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“Hardik Pandya was the hot topic then, Suryakumar Yadav now” Continuing his argument, Kaif cautioned MI against making impulsive leadership calls, pointing out how trends change quickly and warning that chasing the “next big option” like Suryakumar could lead to repeated instability.

"Suryakumar Yadav is an option, but it should not happen like how they treated Rohit Sharma, saying now we have Hardik Pandya, who made Gujarat champions, so he will captain now. Hardik was the hot topic then, and they pushed him. Now Suryakumar Yadav is the hot topic. Next year, there will be someone else, so will you remove Surya?" he added.

Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at home on March 29.