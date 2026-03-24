RCB to keep 11 seats reserved for all IPL 2026 home matches as tribute to the stampede victims

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s Indian Premier League (IPL) win turned sour last year after 11 people lost their lives in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the victory celebrations. The aftermath saw competitive cricket not being played at the venue, and it has taken considerable effort to bring the IPL games back to RCB's home venue. On Tuesday, the RCB management announced that the franchise would be honouring the victims of the stampede by taking a few steps before the 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. RCB will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. (ANI)

RCB CEO Rajesh Menon and Mo Bobat, the Director of Cricket, announced that the franchise will reserve 11 seats permanently at the venue for all future matches. The seats will remain unoccupied as a silent tribute to the 11 people who lost their lives during the June 4 stampede.

All players will also wear jersey number 11 during all practice sessions during the IPL 2026 season. A memorial plaque will also be unveiled near the stadium's inner entrance, providing a dedicated space for reflection.

Also Read: Yash Dayal won’t join RCB for IPL 2026, Mo Bobat reveals ‘personal situation’ behind sudden absence “This is a tribute to our fans, who will always remain a part of our journey”, Menon told reporters on Tuesday.

“I would like to thank the government for making this possible. It has been a long journey since June 4, and everything has been executed on a war footing. We have worked to follow the SOPs provided by the court and ensure all protocols are in place," he added.

‘Crowd management measures’ Ahead of the IPL 2026 opener, RCB also confirmed it would introduce several crowd management measures inside and around the stadium to prevent scenes like last year's.

“We have significantly strengthened crowd management measures. We have implemented AI-led CCTV solutions across the stadium, including inside, the concourse, and surrounding areas, powered by an AI tool called Jarvis. This system provides real-time alerts, including stand-specific crowd counts, to ensure better monitoring and control. These CCTV feeds will also be accessible to the Commissioner’s office for real-time monitoring," said Menon.

“We have invested approximately INR 7 crore towards enhancing crowd management infrastructure, including multiple baggage scanners and command centres," he added.

The stadium will also have a reworked entry, exit and fan movement protocols based on recommendations from local authorities. Ticket holders will also have metro access on matchdays.

In the IPL 2026 season, RCB will play five home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, while the remaining two will be played in Raipur.