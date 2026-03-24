IPL 2026 gets stricter as BCCI bans match-day practice and rolls out fresh operational rules for all franchises

The BCCI has tightened its operational framework for IPL 2026 with a fresh addendum to the season guidelines, expanding restrictions around training access, match-day preparation, support staff movement and presentation protocols. The latest directions, first detailed by Cricbuzz, come less than three weeks after franchises were sent the board’s March 12 practice note, which had already imposed stricter controls on net usage, practice matches and access to the main square. RCB practice match. (RCB X)

This new addendum is not a standalone instruction. It builds directly on the earlier March 12 directives and, taken together, the two communications now form a far more detailed operating code for franchises ahead of the new season. The earlier note focused mainly on practice surfaces, scheduling windows and restrictions on the main square. This new addendum goes further, spelling out in full how teams can train, who can access key areas, how players must travel for practice and what conduct rules will apply on match days.

Full addendum and what it means for IPL 2026 operations The additional guidelines sent to team managers state that teams will receive two nets in the practice area and one side wicket on the main square for range hitting. At the Mumbai venue, if both teams are practising at the same time, each team will get two wickets.

The addendum then lays down the following points in full:

1. No open nets will be allowed.

2. If one of the teams finishes their practice early, the other team is not allowed to use the wickets for their practice.

3. No practice will be allowed on match days.

4. No fitness test will take place on the match day on the main square.

5. On practice days, during pre-tournament and tournament phases, only accredited staff is allowed in the dressing room and on the field of play. Player family members and friends are to travel in a different vehicle and can watch team practice from the hospitality area. For extended support staff, including throwdown specialists and net bowlers, the list needs to be submitted for approval to the BCCI. Once approved, non-match-day accreditations will be issued for the same.

6. Players are to use the team bus while coming for practice. Teams may travel in two batches.

7. For any requests related to practice, the venue manager is the point of contact.

The addendum also contains a separate match-day section, and that too has been framed in direct, operational terms rather than as broad advisory language. It says:

1. PMOA-accredited staff must carry their accreditation. In case they fail to do so, a warning will be issued on the first instance, while a second breach will attract a monetary fine.

2. Despite providing hitting nets, players keep hitting on the LED boards. Teams have been requested to ensure this is avoided.

3. Players and support staff are not to sit in front of the LED boards. The sponsorship team will mark places across the field of play where substitutes carrying towels and water bottles can be seated.

4. Players are to wear the orange and purple caps. In cases where players do not wear caps, they are requested to wear them for the first two overs until the broadcast captures it.

5. In the post-match presentation, floppies and sleeveless jerseys are not allowed. Failure to comply will result in a warning in the first instance. On the second instance, there will be a financial penalty.

6. On match days, similar to the IPL 2025 season, only 12 accredited support staff will be permitted, including the team doctor.

Under the clothing and equipment section, teams have also been told that in case of a change in jersey numbers, the league must be informed 24 hours in advance.

The importance of the addendum becomes even clearer when set against the March 12 directives. In that earlier communication, the BCCI had already said that fresh nets had to be prepared for each team, meaning one side could not train on surfaces already used by the opposition, including for throwdowns. It had also said that if one team finished early, the other could not use its range-hitting wicket.

Teams were allowed up to two practice matches with prior BCCI approval, but those games could be played only on one of the side wickets, not on the main square. If a side wanted to play a practice match under lights, the duration could not exceed 3.5 hours. The board had also barred practice sessions and practice matches on the main square in the four days leading up to a franchise’s first home match, while saying the state association should provide an alternative practice venue if requested.

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From March 16 onwards, teams were to be allotted two nets in the practice area and one wicket on the main square for range hitting. The home side was given first preference in selecting its training slot, though the away team’s travel schedule and commitments from the previous day's match were also to be considered. In the event of a clash, the BCCI reserved the right to split the booking into separate two-hour windows.

Taken together, the March 12 note and the fresh addendum now leave little ambiguity over how the BCCI wants IPL team operations handled this season. The earlier circular focused on training access and pitch use. The addendum extends that structure into a broader match-day and practice-day discipline document, covering access control, transport, staff accreditation, field-of-play positioning, clothing requirements and presentation procedures in much finer detail.