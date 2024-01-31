11 injuries in 36 months: A timeline of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul's fragile bodies

Ravindra Jadeja is 35, KL Rahul 31; their total number of injuries since 2021 accounting to 11. Yes, that's how fragile their bodies have been over the last three years. Jadeja and Rahul are, at present, missing more matches for India than actually playing, and it's hurting India to a certain extent. Their unfortunate streak of injuries is not only unsettling the team combination but also robbing youngsters of a longer run in the Playing XI. In the last three years, Jadeja has been injured five times, while Rahul's count goes up to eight, which makes for a big worrying sign. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul haven't exuded the best fitness in the last three years(ANI )

Is it age catching up? Is playing non-stop cricket acting as a deterrent? Possibly. But there is no running away from the fact that their bodies are wearing down. As Jadeja and Rahul are set to miss the second Test against England starting Friday – and potentially more – we take a look at the long list of injuries the two India stars have endured since 2021.

Ravindra Jadeja

1 Thumb injury (January to March '21): During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, Ravindra Jadeja dislocated his thumb while batting in the Sydney Test. Jadeja copped a blow on his left thumb when a shooting delivery from Mitchell Starc took off and struck him. The scans later suggested a fracture, which kept Jadeja out of the home series against England.

2 Forearm injury (November '21 to February '22): Jadeja was dropped from the second Test against New Zealand due to a swollen forearm, discovered via scans. Jadeja was understood to be out of action for a long period and ended up missing the tour of South Africa before returning for the home Tests against Sri Lanka.

3 Rib injury (May to June '22): After a rough time as Chennai Super Kings captain, Jadeja was ruled out for the remainder of the IPL 2022 due to a bruised rib. He picked up the injury while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He returned for the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England from the year before but his setback woes didn't end there.

4 Knee injury (August '22 to February '23): Catastrophe hit Indian cricket as Jadeja damaged his knee during the Asia Cup and had to stay out for action for the next six months after needing surgery. He missed the T20 World Cup, tour of Bangladesh, home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, before making his much-awaited comeback in the Test series against Australia having undergone the grind for Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy.

5 Hamstring (January '24): Jadeja was ruled out of the 2nd Test against England after pulling his hamstring on Day 4 of the series opener against England in Hyderabad. He returned to the NCA, and shared a picture of it with the caption 'Home for the next few days', which significantly hurts his chances playing the remaining four matches.

KL Rahul

1 Wrist strain (January '21): Ahead of the third Test in Sydney, Rahul strained his wrist and was ruled out of the 2020/21 BGT. He had not played the first two Tests either, and had to return to the NCA having played no part in India's famous series win.

2 Appendicitis (May '21): In the middle of the IPL, Rahul had to undergo surgery for appendicitis. Ahead of Punjab Kings' IPL 2021 clash against Delhi Capitals, the franchise released a statement saying he was suffering from acute appendicitis. Rahul had scored 331 runs from 7 innings before his time in the tournament was cut short

3 Thigh strain (November '21): Rahul was ruled out of the two-Test series against New Zealand at home due to a thigh strain.

4 Groin/sports hernia (June '22): The day before leading India against South Africa in a home T20I series, Rahul was pulled out due to what appears to be a groin injury. It flared to become a sports hernia which needed Rahul to undergo surgery. He returned after a long injury layoff in August, a month before the Asia Cup.

5 Thigh injury (May '23): KL Rahul was ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2023 after injuring his thigh while chasing the ball. The nature of the injury was so severe that it cost Rahul three months of action, meaning he had to miss the World Test Championship final, the tour of West Indies and Ireland.

6 Quadriceps injury (January '24): After recovering well and showing some exemplary form in the World Cup and Asia Cup and the tour of South Africa, Rahul is back on the shelf after he complained of pain in his right quadriceps, ruling him out of the Vizag Test against England.