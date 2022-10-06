Home / Cricket / 17 fours, 22 sixes: West Indies' Rahkeem Cornwall slams 205 in US-based T20 league - Watch

17 fours, 22 sixes: West Indies' Rahkeem Cornwall slams 205 in US-based T20 league - Watch

cricket
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 06:47 PM IST

Riding on Rahkeem Cornwall's effort, Atlanta Fire piled a gigantic 326/1 in the 20 overs. In response, Square Drive managed 154 thus losing the contest by 172 runs.

West Indies cricketer Rahkeem Cornwall(Twitter)
West Indies cricketer Rahkeem Cornwall(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

T20 cricket is batters game and West Indies cricketer Rahkeem Cornwall gave another proof of it at the Atlanta Open, a USA-based T20 league. The all-rounder's knock featured 17 fours and 22 sixes, as went to slam 205 off just 77 balls.

Riding on his effort, his side, Atlanta Fire, piled a gigantic 326/1 in the 20 overs. In response, Square Drive managed 154 thus losing the contest by 172 runs.

The tournament consists of 16 teams, which are divided into four groups. The winners of the tournament will receive a whopping prize money of $75,000.

Also Read: Shubman Gill has his say on battle with Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul for opener's spot for 2023 ODI World Cup

Cornwall has represented Windies in the longer-format of the game but is yet to feature in a white-ball match.

Cornwall's magnificent feat, however, won't be considered in the record books as the Atlanta Open is not an ICC recognised tournament. The ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle still holds the record for the highest T20 individual score, which is 175. The feat came while Gayle was delivering his services for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2013.

Cornwall, however, features in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he plays for Barbados Royals. In the latest edition, the all-rounder had smoked 91 runs to help his side advance into the finals, which they lost against the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Conrwall considers himself a 360-degree player. "I think I'm strong enough down the ground or any area - [I'm] a 360[-degree] player. So, I just have to focus on shot selection and wait till the ball is in my area to put it away," he had said ahead of the CPL 2022 final.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
rahkeem cornwall
rahkeem cornwall

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out