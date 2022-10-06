17 fours, 22 sixes: West Indies' Rahkeem Cornwall slams 205 in US-based T20 league - Watch

T20 cricket is batters game and West Indies cricketer Rahkeem Cornwall gave another proof of it at the Atlanta Open, a USA-based T20 league. The all-rounder's knock featured 17 fours and 22 sixes, as went to slam 205 off just 77 balls.

Riding on his effort, his side, Atlanta Fire, piled a gigantic 326/1 in the 20 overs. In response, Square Drive managed 154 thus losing the contest by 172 runs.

The tournament consists of 16 teams, which are divided into four groups. The winners of the tournament will receive a whopping prize money of $75,000.

Cornwall has represented Windies in the longer-format of the game but is yet to feature in a white-ball match.

Cornwall's magnificent feat, however, won't be considered in the record books as the Atlanta Open is not an ICC recognised tournament. The ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle still holds the record for the highest T20 individual score, which is 175. The feat came while Gayle was delivering his services for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2013.

Cornwall, however, features in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he plays for Barbados Royals. In the latest edition, the all-rounder had smoked 91 runs to help his side advance into the finals, which they lost against the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Conrwall considers himself a 360-degree player. "I think I'm strong enough down the ground or any area - [I'm] a 360[-degree] player. So, I just have to focus on shot selection and wait till the ball is in my area to put it away," he had said ahead of the CPL 2022 final.

