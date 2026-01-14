19th November 2023 flashbacks: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill perish in similar fashion

Rohit Sharma , who began with intent, perished trying to stay aggressive, picking out a fielder - a visual that instantly reminded many of his final dismissal when he found a catcher in the deep after a brisk start. In Rajkot, it was another example of him pushing the tempo early, only for one mis-hit to undo the momentum.

Within minutes of the top order being removed in similar modes - Rohit and Gill caught, Kohli bowled, social media lit up with comparisons, clips and wry references to “19/11 flashbacks”, turning a mid-series moment into a wider talking point about patterns and pressure.

India’s second ODI against New Zealand in Rajkot on Wednesday triggered an unexpected wave of deja vu for fans, as the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli closely mirrored the way the same trio fell in the 2023 ODI World Cup final on November 19.

Shubman Gill, India’s other opener and the current ODI captain, followed in a similarly familiar way. After getting set and playing through the line, he offered a catch to mid-on, echoing his World Cup final exit where a mistimed stroke ended his stay. The numbers were different, the bowler was different, but the frame felt the same: a top-order batter looking to expand, and a fielder waiting for it.

Virat Kohli’s wicket, though, is what most sharply revived the final’s memory. In the 2023 final, Virat Kohli was bowled; in Rajkot, he was again beaten for pace, with the ball disturbing the stumps in a dismissal that is often referred to as chopped on. For a batter who is often defined by control and late hands, being dismissed in a near-identical mode fuelled the sense of repetition.

The coincidence gathered traction because the 2023 final remains a raw reference point for India supporters. That night in Ahmedabad, India’s top three were removed with the score still in transition, and the innings never gained the fluency. On Wednesday, the series context was different, but the emotional cue was immediate: the fall of three marquee wickets in a fashion that looked like a replay.