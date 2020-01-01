2020 with this man: Sakshi’s picture with MS Dhoni wins Internet

cricket

Former India captain MS Dhoni was showered with a lot of love in an Instagram post shared by his wife Sakshi Dhoni. “2020 with this man,” Sakshi captioned the picture with a heart emoji. Dhoni has been away from the game ever since India was knocked out of the World Cup following the defeat to New Zealand.

He will be a part of Chennai Super Kings and this could well define his future with Team India. “It’s all about how MS (Dhoni) goes about the IPL and if at all the Indian team believes that they need these services for the World Cup, then from there on he may be a part of the team. But we will have to wait and see,” Kumble told CricketNext.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also said Mahendra Singh Dhoni has “surely” communicated his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli and selectors. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India’s semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup, leading to speculations about his future.

“He’s had communication with the captain, I am sure he has had communication with the selectors, and I don’t think this is the platform to discuss about it,” Ganguly told India Today.

“It’s his (Dhoni) decision what he wants to do, but I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to him, but he’s a champion, he’s been an absolute champion in Indian cricket.”

Dhoni has so far refused to talk regarding his future. At an event in Mumbai earlier, Dhoni had said questions regarding his return to cricket should only be asked after January 2020.

