e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Cricket / 2020 with this man: Sakshi’s picture with MS Dhoni wins Internet

2020 with this man: Sakshi’s picture with MS Dhoni wins Internet

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also said Mahendra Singh Dhoni has “surely” communicated his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli and selectors

cricket Updated: Jan 01, 2020 11:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni
File image of MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni(Yogen Shah/HT Photo)
         

Former India captain MS Dhoni was showered with a lot of love in an Instagram post shared by his wife Sakshi Dhoni. “2020 with this man,” Sakshi captioned the picture with a heart emoji. Dhoni has been away from the game ever since India was knocked out of the World Cup following the defeat to New Zealand.

He will be a part of Chennai Super Kings and this could well define his future with Team India. “It’s all about how MS (Dhoni) goes about the IPL and if at all the Indian team believes that they need these services for the World Cup, then from there on he may be a part of the team. But we will have to wait and see,” Kumble told CricketNext.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya parties with MS Dhoni ahead of New Year - See pic

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also said Mahendra Singh Dhoni has “surely” communicated his future plans to India captain Virat Kohli and selectors. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India’s semi-final exit in the ODI World Cup, leading to speculations about his future.

 

View this post on Instagram

2020 with this man ❤️ !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

“He’s had communication with the captain, I am sure he has had communication with the selectors, and I don’t think this is the platform to discuss about it,” Ganguly told India Today.

“It’s his (Dhoni) decision what he wants to do, but I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to him, but he’s a champion, he’s been an absolute champion in Indian cricket.”

Dhoni has so far refused to talk regarding his future. At an event in Mumbai earlier, Dhoni had said questions regarding his return to cricket should only be asked after January 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

tags
top news
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
Momentous reform, says PM Modi as Gen Rawat takes charge as first CDS
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
2020 will be the year of Chandrayaan-3 and Gaganyaan: ISRO chief
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
India okays new ground rules for airlines that could end stand-off with US
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
New army chief Gen Naravane talks about ‘eventual solution’ to China border issue
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
Postponement of Modi-Abe meet nixed 5G test-bed trial
Starting 2020 with a bang: Upcoming cars in January
Starting 2020 with a bang: Upcoming cars in January
From shopping to banking: Be ready for these 10 changes in 2020
From shopping to banking: Be ready for these 10 changes in 2020
Metro Matters | The nuts and bolts of Delhi’s new Electric Vehicle policy
Metro Matters | The nuts and bolts of Delhi’s new Electric Vehicle policy
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news