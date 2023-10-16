News / Cricket / Los Angeles Games 2028: Cricket elevated to Olympic status for first time since 1900

Los Angeles Games 2028: Cricket elevated to Olympic status for first time since 1900

AP | , Mumbai
Oct 16, 2023 01:27 PM IST

Cricket is an Olympic sport again. Flag football gets in for the first time.

Cricket is an Olympic sport again. Flag football gets in for the first time. Five sports were finally added to the 2028 Los Angeles Games by the International Olympic Committee on Monday with baseball-softball, lacrosse and squash also confirmed for the program.

Venue staff walk past a digital screen on the first day of the 141st Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in Mumbai(AFP)
Venue staff walk past a digital screen on the first day of the 141st Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in Mumbai(AFP)

The slate of sports proposed by Los Angeles officials one week ago and recommended by the IOC executive board on Friday cleared a final hurdle Monday from the Olympic body’s full membership.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

All five were voted in as a single package with two “no” votes from about 90 IOC members in the room in Mumbai, India.

Cricket was elevated to Olympic status for the first time since 1900 in one of the hotpots of the sport where the IOC is holding annual meetings while India hosts the sport's World Cup.

Adding cricket to the Olympic program is expected to raise the value of India’s broadcasting rights for the IOC by more than $100 million. The Olympic tournaments for men and women should each have six teams playing the shortened and dynamic Twenty20 format.

Flag football and baseball-softball should put NFL and MLB players on the Olympic stage in five years’ time.

Football in its full-contact form was a demonstration sport at the 1932 Olympics when Los Angeles first hosted the Summer Games.

“We want LA 2028 to have the same springboard effect for our five sports,” organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman told IOC members.

Lacrosse was twice played at the Olympics, though not since 1908, and will be at LA in a six-a-side format. Squash will make its debut.

There was no space for breakdance, which will not return after making its Olympic debut in Paris next year.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out