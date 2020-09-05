e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / 23-25 member Indian squad expected for Australia tour

23-25 member Indian squad expected for Australia tour

There is a possibility that the support staff, led by head coach Ravi Shastri, as well as the players who won’t be part of IPL play-offs, will reach Australia directly by the end of October or the first week of November.

cricket Updated: Sep 05, 2020 18:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Australia's captain Aaron Finch, second from right, is congratulated by Indian captain Virat Kohli, left
Australia's captain Aaron Finch, second from right, is congratulated by Indian captain Virat Kohli, left(AP)
         

Keeping the health safety concerns and security in mind, the BCCI is likely to send an extended Indian squad to Australia whose strength will be anything between 23 to 25.

“It is only logical that at least 23 to 25 players are carried just like Pakistan and West Indies did in England.

“There is no need to call net bowlers from outside and if the players from India A squad also goes, it would help us in having a proper four-day first-class match simulation in bio-bubble,” a BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI.

There is a possibility that the support staff, led by head coach Ravi Shastri, as well as the players who won’t be part of IPL play-offs, will reach Australia directly by the end of October or the first week of November, with the others joining the bubble after finishing their IPL engagements.

Outgoing selectors likely to stay till Australia tour

The three outgoing selectors -- Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjape and Sarandeep Singh -- are likely to stay at least till the jumbo India squad for the year-end tour of Australia is announced, primarily to ensure continuity.

Gandhi, Paranjape and Singh are completing their four-year-term (three plus one) on September 30, but the BCCI is unlikely to interview the aspiring candidates anytime soon and will instead persist with the existing committee.

The PTI can confirm that the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Madan Lal (head), Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik, hasn’t yet received any intimation from the Board regarding the conduct of interviews for the three soon-to-be vacant posts.

“Yes, the CAC hasn’t been sent any intimation as of now. Obviously, the COVID-19 lockdown has put all plans in disarray and now, the focus is on IPL. Also there is no domestic cricket being held at the moment,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

There is a school of thought within the BCCI that at this point in time, with the IPL starting, it is better that the three outgoing panel members remain at least till the Indian squad for the Australia tour is announced. The team will announced between the second and third week of October.

“If you look, MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda were replaced in March, 2020 and not September, 2019. There is absolutely no harm if Devang, Jatin and Sarandeep help out Sunil and Harvinder for Australia series and may be the England series. “They have covered domestic cricket extensively and they have a fair idea about bench strength,” the source added.

The Supreme Court hearing on the BCCI petition for cooling-off period waiver for president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah is another factor.

The announcement of new selectors conventionally happens during the AGM as the selection panel is a sub-committee of the BCCI.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India China defence ministers want peace but PLA face-offs in Chushul continue
India China defence ministers want peace but PLA face-offs in Chushul continue
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
AP tops the list of states in business reforms action plan (BRAP), Telangana on third spot
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12, will add more where occupancy is high
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12, will add more where occupancy is high
‘Govt recruitments to continue’: FM on order banning creation of new posts
‘Govt recruitments to continue’: FM on order banning creation of new posts
President Kovind confers National Award to 47 educators in virtual ceremony
President Kovind confers National Award to 47 educators in virtual ceremony
‘Ram mandir construction to begin after Sept 17’: Temple trust general secy
‘Ram mandir construction to begin after Sept 17’: Temple trust general secy
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In