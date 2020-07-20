e-paper
Home / Cricket / 2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against West Indies

2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against West Indies

Needing to bat out 85 overs to salvage a draw and retain the Wisden Trophy, the West Indies were dismissed for 198 with 14.5 overs and one hour left of a Test played at an empty Old Trafford.

cricket Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:51 IST
England beat West Indies by 113 runs to take the series into the decider.
England beat West Indies by 113 runs to take the series into the decider.(Image Credit: ICC)
         

Ben Stokes produced an all-round performance, scoring a century and a half-century, and Stuart Broad claimed a match-haul of 6/108 to lead England to a series-levelling 113-run win over West Indies at the Old Trafford cricket stadium in Manchester on Monday.

Needing to survive 85 overs to secure a draw and retain the Wisden Trophy, West Indies folded for 198 in their second innings with almost 15 overs and an hour left. Broad picked up 3/42, while Chris Woakes, Stokes and Dom Bess claimed two each to push the series into the decider.

Also Read | England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 5: As it happened

England began the day in search of quick runs and Stokes provided it with a rampant half-century. After batting for 11 overs, England declared their second innings on 129/3, setting West Indies an unlikely target of 312 to win.

Stokes remained unbeaten on 78 off 57 balls with four fours and three sixes. In response to a herculean target, West Indies were reduced to 37/4 before Jermaine Blackwood and Shamarh Brooks staged a fightback with a 100-run partnership.

The stand gave West Indies a glimmer of hope, but having batted out an almost-perfect session, Stokes with his magic arm, got rid of Blackwood last over before the tea break. Post it, Woakes claimed his 100th Test wicket dismissing Shane Dowrich for a pair. Jason Holder and Brooks held fort for the West Indies for a while but England grabbed the wickets to send the series to a decider.

A full day - on Saturday - was lost to rain in Manchester. In a worry for England ahead of the third Test, Stokes failed to complete his 15th, and what proved to be final, over of the day because of an apparent muscle strain.

Brief Scores: England (469/9 decl and 129/3 decl) beat West Indies (287 and 198) by 113 runs.

