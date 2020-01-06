e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Cricket / 3 Indian players we remember for that one magical performance

3 Indian players we remember for that one magical performance

There have been times when taking this one step from the domestic to the international stage becomes a steep one and players have struggled to find their feet at the highest level.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2020 11:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Hrishikesh Kanitkar
File image of Hrishikesh Kanitkar(Twitter)
         

Indian cricket has never been short of talent and owing to the highly-competitive domestic structure, the players are ready to take up the challenge at a much bigger stage. However, there have been times when taking this one step from the domestic to the international stage becomes a steep one and players have struggled to find their feet at the highest level.

In this article, we take a look at three players who played the role of a match-winner in one match, but then fizzled out despite being given a long rope.

ALSO READ: ‘Won’t pick Shikhar Dhawan in T20 WC squad’: Former chief selector

Stuart Binny

If you bowl seam, and if you could bat Indian cricket always opens its door and hence, Stuart Binny was given a long rope to become the seam-bowling all-rounder in the side. However, despite being a prolific performer for Karnataka, Binny could never stamp his authority over the international circuit.

Before being sidelined, Binny produced one sparkling performance - this came against Bangladesh in a One Day International match.

A second-string India side was led by Suresh Raina and the much-vaunted Indian batting order was shot out for just 105 with Taskin Ahmed picking up five wickets. In reply, Bangladesh were going strong at 43-2 and this is when Raina tossed the ball to Binny.

The ripped through the Bangladesh batting line-up and picked up 6 wickets for just 4 runs. The hosts were sent packing for just 58 and Binny had created history by producing one of the best figures in ODI cricket.

ALSO READ: A tryst that inspired a novel, TV ad: 60 years of the ‘Abbas Ali Baig kiss’

Hrishikesh Kanitkar

Another domestic veteran who could not quite make it at the international level. Kanitkar was a prolific run-scorer in India’s domestic set-up but struggled to get going for the Indian team. However, he will forever be remembered for his one knock against Pakistan in Dhaka back in 1998.

Chasing 314 for victory in 48 overs in the final clash, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Robin Singh put India in cruise control. However, Pakistan hit back and India collapsed. It was up to the tail to finish the match off. Saqlain Mushtaq was bowling the final over and this is when Kanitkar got down on one knee and smacked a four through mid-wicket to take India over the line.

Joginder Sharma

It was India vs Pakistan once again, it was a final once again and this time the stakes were even bigger. The two arch rivals locked horns at Johannesburg in the final of the inaugural World T20. India set Pakistan a target of 158. Led by Irfan Pathan, the bowlers did a commendable job in controlling Pakistan’s chase, but then, there was Misbah-ul-Haq who was standing tall.

13 runs were needed off the final over and MS Dhoni took a punt. He lobbed the ball to Joginder Sharma ahead of Harbhajan Singh. The first ball was a wide, the next one was smacked for a six. However, the Pakistan batsman then tried a delicate scoop to a full ball over short fine leg but was unable to execute it properly and was caught by S Sreesanth to spark wild celebrations.

However, Joginder could not be a regular member of India after this performance and was soon axed.

tags
top news
FIR filed in connection with JNU violence, scanning CCTV footage: Police
FIR filed in connection with JNU violence, scanning CCTV footage: Police
Won’t separate children from families for now: Centre to SC on Assam NRC
Won’t separate children from families for now: Centre to SC on Assam NRC
JNU V-C calls for peace, says protecting academic interests ‘top priority’
JNU V-C calls for peace, says protecting academic interests ‘top priority’
‘Disappointing’: Zaheer slams preparations after Guwahati T20I called off
‘Disappointing’: Zaheer slams preparations after Guwahati T20I called off
Golden Globes 2020: Check out full list of winners
Golden Globes 2020: Check out full list of winners
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news