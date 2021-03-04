3 more cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in PSL

Three more cricketers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Pakistan Super League, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday. The PCB did not reveal the identity of players, but said that the infected players were not from the teams which competed in two Twenty20 matches Wednesday.

Defending champions Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets while Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by 22 runs on Wednesday.

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United are the other two teams competing in Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 league.

Islamabad’s two foreign cricketers, including Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed, and another unnamed foreign player are already in isolation after being tested positive earlier this week.