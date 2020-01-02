3 prolific match-winners who retired from international cricket in 2019

cricket

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 11:40 IST

2019 was the year in which a number of high-profile cricketers announced their retirement. These players had a glittering career and were involved in several match-winning performances. Here in this article, we take a look at 3 such players who will never dazzle the audiences again, as far as international cricket is concerned.

Hashim Amla

Former South African captain and an absolute magician with the bat, Hashim Amla bowed out of international cricket in August 2019. In a career that spanned 15 years, Amla played 124 Tests in which he scored 9282 runs at an average of 49.97, including 28 hundreds and 41 fifties. Also, he turned out in 181 ODI matches and scored 8113 runs at an incredible average of 49.47.

JP Duminy

Another incredible player who called time on his career was South Africa’s JP Duminy. He made this announcement during the World Cup and said that he had been contemplating over the same for a while. “I’ve been considering it for the last couple of months and I’ve made the decision that this will be the last,” he said.

“There is a big relief and also an appreciation for an amazing 15 years of international cricket. I’m absolutely blessed to have played with so many great cricketers and special humans over the years.

He ended his career after playing 46 Tests at an average of 32.85, 199 ODIs at 36.81 and 81 T20Is at 38.68 to his name.

Yuvraj Singh

One of the biggest match-winners to have played for India, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement in June 2019. In a stellar ODI career spanning 304 matches, the stylish batsman scored 8701 runs, which included 14 hundreds and 52 fifties, at an average of 36.56.

He was the chief architect of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning as well as the 2007 win in the World T20.

In 40 Test matches, he scored 1900 runs at an average of 33.9.