Indian Cricket Team: Full schedule for 2020 - Challenging year ahead for Virat Kohli and company

cricket

2019 was a stellar year for Team India - barring the heartbreak in the World Cup semi-final, it was a year which ticked a number of boxes. They finished the year as the number 1 Test side in the world and this will now be challenged this year as they will tour to New Zealand, South Africa, England and Australia. Also, there is the T20 World Cup where the side will get another shot at clinching an ICC title.

Here we take a look at the entire fixture of the Indian cricket in 2020:

Sri Lanka Tour of India (January 5th – January 10th)

India will start the year with a 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka which will take place between January 5 - January 10, 2020. The date and venues are as follows:

January 5, Venue: Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati

January 7, Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

January 10, Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Australia tour of India (January 14th – January 19th)

Following the series against Sri Lanka, Australia will come visiting for a 3-match ODI series.

January 14, Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

January 17, Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

January 19, Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

India’s Tour Of New Zealand (January 24th – March 4th)

India will visit New Zealand to play a month-long all-format series. It includes 5 T20s, 3 ODI’s and 2 Test match.

January 24, 1st T20I; Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

January 26, 2nd T20I; Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

January 29, 3rd T20I; Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

January 31, 4th T20I; Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

February 2, 5th T20I; Venue: Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui

February 5, 1st ODI; Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

February 8, 2nd ODI; Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

February 11, 3rd ODI; Venue: Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui

February 21, 1st Test; Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

February 29, 2nd Test; Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

South Africa tour to India ( March 12th – March 18th )

After the New Zealand tour, India will lock horns with South Africa at home. A 3-match ODI series will take place between March 12 - March 18, 2020.

March 12, 1st ODI; Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

March 15, 2nd ODI; Venue: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Lucknow

March 18, 3rd ODI; Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Indian Premier League 2020 ( March 28th – May 24th )

Reports suggest that the 13th season of IPL will begin in late March.

India tour of Sri Lanka (July)

The official dates of this tour is not yet out, but India could travel Sri Lanka for a 3-match ODI and T20 series.

Asia Cup (September)

Pakistan are slated to hold the Asia Cup and this is where India’s position remains unclear. As per report, the board will meet in June to ponder on their participation status.

England’s tour of India (September – October 2020)

England will visit India just before ICC T20 World Cup in November for a limited-over series.

ICC T20I World Cup 2020 (October - November in Australia)

Ravi Shastri has already said that winning an ICC title is a ‘bloody obsession’ and this will be another shot for Team India.

India’s Tour Of Australia ( November 2020 – December 2020 )

After the World Cup, India will stay in Australia and will play four Tests and 3 ODIs against the hosts. There might also be a pink ball Test.