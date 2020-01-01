Top 5 batting performances in One Day Internationals in 2019

cricket

2019 was the World Cup year and hence, ODIs were in focus. There were a number of stunning knocks all across the year and here in this article, we take a look at the top 5 innings.

Here our list of top 5 OD knocks:-

Ashton Turner (84* off 43 vs India, Mohali)

India had posted a massive target of 359 for Australia to chase. Glenn Maxwell sparkled, but then he perished and Australia were reduced to 229/4 and needed 130 runs to win in 83 deliveries. His task was cut out as he was up against Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal. After sussing the conditions, he broke free and smashed 5 fours and 6 sixes and eventually, the visitors romped to victory with 13 balls to spare.

Carlos Brathwaite (101 off 82 vs New Zealand, Manchester)

This was the World Cup clash between New Zealand and West Indies at Manchester. Chasing a target of 292, West Indies were cruising at 142/2 in just 22 overs. However, then they collapsed as wickets fell in a heap and they were reduced to 164/7.

This is when Carlos Brathwaite stepped up and put on an absolute show. It was a calculated assault, he kept chipping away at the target without going overboard and kept West Indies in the hunt. He reached his century and needed just one more maximum to take his side past the target, but then was caught by Trent Boult in the deep. A heartbreak after a heroic effort.

Kane Williamson (106* off 138 vs South Africa, Birmingham)

Another World Cup match, New Zealand were chasing a target of 242 but the pitch and conditions were tricky. South Africa bowlers put the Kiwis under a lot of pressure as they reduced them to 137/5.

However, captain Kane Williamson kept his wits about him and kept chugging the scoreboard along and the required run rate was always within sight.

12 runs were needed off the final 7 balls, a fine deft towards third man saw the ball race towards the boundary. Mitchell Santner put his captain as he took a single off the first ball of the final over. Williamson then smacked a six over mid-wicket to notch up his 100 and then creamed a four to take his side over the line.

Thisara Perera (140 off 74 vs New Zealand, Mount Maunganui)

Thisara Perera came to the wicket at number 7 after New Zealand reduced Sri Lanka to 121 for 5 after 25 overs in reply to New Zealand’s 319 for 7. And just like that, he threw caution to the wind and put on a remarkable display of power hitting. He notched up his century from 57 balls, beating his previous best ODI score of 80.

He smoked 13 sixes in an astonishing display and almost pulled off a heist. However, there was no support from the other end and he too was dismissed trying to muscle another maximum. Sri Lanka fell short by 21 runs.

Ben Stokes (84* off 98 vs New Zealand, Lord’s)

So much has been written and said about this final between England and New Zealand and so much has been said about Ben Stokes and yet, this innings continues to shine through.

Chasing a modest-looking target of 242, England were on the mat when they were reduced to 86/4. This is when Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler came together and slowly started shifting the pressure.

Buttler opened up as Stokes were churning the strike over. However, when the wicket-keeper batsman was dismissed for 59, England still needed 46 runs off 31 deliveries.

He soaked up all the pressure, he kept running, he kept chasing the dream and fate also favoured him as he dragged England to the winning line, but could not cross it. The match ended in a tie, he was at it again in the superover, England were crowned the world champions and Ben Stokes was the big reason behind their achievement.