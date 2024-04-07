4, 6, 6, 6, 4, 6: Hardik left awestruck, Tendulkar's king-sized welcome as Romario Shepherd hammers Nortje in MI vs DC

It was an incredible onslaught from Romario Shepherd in the final over of Mumbai Indians' innings against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, as the West Indian batter smashed 32 runs off six deliveries against Anrich Nortje. Shepherd, who played in his first match of the season, produced a blistering range of power-hitting against the South African pacer, smashing him all around the park in a stunning finish to MI's innings. Romario Shepherd smashes Anrich Nortje for 32 runs in the last over (X)

The blitzkrieg from Shepherd started with a powerful boundary off a slower leg-cutter outside off from Nortje; the Windies batter smashed it straight down the ground for a four to begin the over. The second ball was lofted with immense power over long-on for a spectacular six, with Shepherd showcasing his strength and precision.

He followed it up with another massive six, this time flicked over deep square leg, much to the delight of his fellow partner Tim David and the Mumbai Indians dugout team. But Shepherd wasn't done yet. On the fourth ball, he leaned back and hammered a full delivery over long-on for another six, displaying his remarkable hitting range. MI captain, Hardik Pandya, was stunned at the series of boundaries from Shepherd as he had an amazed look on his face in the dressing room.

The penultimate ball of the over was drilled straight down the ground for yet another boundary, leaving DC skipper Rishabh Pant helpless as he looked on at the proceedings from behind the stumps.

Shepherd finished the over with yet another six, this time wide of the long-on boundary, accumulating 32 runs off the over as batting great Sachin Tendulkar stood up to applaud the West Indian from the dressing room.

Thanks to Shepherd's brilliant finish, MI reached a mammoth score of 234/5 in 20 overs – their second-highest total in this year's IPL. Interestingly, despite posting a 200+ score, none of the batters scored a half-century in the MI innings.

MI desperate for win

The Hardik Pandya-led side remains the only team in the league yet to register a win this season. It has been a controversy-ridden season for MI so far, as the side faced three successive defeats in addition to considerable fan anger towards Hardik, who had replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain months before the season.