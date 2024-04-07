IPL Live Score 2024, MI vs DC: Mumbai get Suryakumar boost; Ganguly comes out in Hardik's defence before Wankhede clash
Delhi Capitals are eager to revive their campaign while a fit-again fit-again Suryakumar Yadav is set to arrest Mumbai Indians' slide in the IPL 2024. Can MI end their winless run under Hardik Pandya?
IPL Live Score 2024, MI vs DC: Finalists in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are up against each other in the bottom-of-table clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on a Super Sunday. After recording a hat-trick of defeats, record-time winners Mumbai Indians will be eager to spark a turnaround under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. With Hardik at the helm, MI have lived up to their perennial slow-starters tag in the 2024 edition of the cash-rich league.
Five-time winners MI are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2024 standings. MI's opponents at the Wankhede, Rishabh Pant and Co. are placed ninth in the IPL 2024 standings in the 10-team tournament. Putting DC to the sword in their previous fixture, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) smashed the second-highest total in the history of the IPL. The Ricky Ponting-coached side is ranked above MI with two points from four games. Hardik's MI side has placed a less game but the Men In Blue are yet to open their account.
Mumbai is the only team without a win in the first 19 games of the new season. Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been advised to rest after the DC star picked up a groin niggle. Premier batter Suryakumar Yadav has joined the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the DC clash. Suryakumar had a fruitful net session and the MI star is expected to start for the hosts against the Delhi Capitals.
Embattled captain Hardik is also facing the heat from the MI fans after replacing the much-loved Rohit Sharma as the leader of the franchise. Pandya was booed incessantly at the Wankhede in MI's first home game of the season. A tough homecoming only extended MI's winless run to three games at the IPL 2024. Can Hardik arrest MI's slide, or will DC turn their fortunes at the iconic venue?
Here's all you need to know about MI vs DC IPL 2024 match:
-MI have the bragging rights over DC with 18 wins against the visitors.
-Suryakumar Yadav has returned to the MI squad after missing the first three games.
-Hosts Mumbai is the only team without a single win this season.
-DC's Kuldeep Yadav has been advised to rest after a groin niggle.
'Fans shouldn't boo Hardik Pandya': Sourav Ganguly backs underfire MI skipper
Sourav Ganguly has come out in support of Hardik Pandya after the Mumbai Indians skipper was subjected to a venomous reception in his recent IPL 2024 games. Pandya faced a hostile round of booing in MI's first home game at the Wankhede Stadium. Pandya is facing the wrath of fans ever since MI named him the successor of Rohit Sharma. Rohit guided MI to record five titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. "I don't think they should boo Hardik Pandya. It's not correct," Ganguly told the media during Delhi Capitals' training session in Mumbai on Saturday. "It's not correct. The franchisee has appointed him as captain. That's what happens in sport. Whether you captain India or you captain a state or whether you captain your franchise, you are appointed as captain," added Ganguly, who is Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals.
Suryakumar form crucial for India and MI!
Suryakumar has joined the MI squad for the IPL 2024 in the lead-up to the upcoming match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede. Suryakumar was sidelined for three months after a sports hernia and ankle injury. Suryakumar has already hit the ground running in the MI nets. A run-scoring season for MI will help SKY seal his place in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. Suryakumar batted without any discomfort at the Mumbai camp. MI are tipped to pick Suryakumar in their playing XI!
Suryakumar Yadav is back!
Suryakumar Yadav cleared all the fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) before joining the MI camp for IPL 2024. MI missed Suryakumar's services in their first three games. Suryakumar had undergone multiple surgeries. The MI batter suffered a grade 2 ankle tear before he recovered from a sports hernia. Surya last played for India in the South Africa T20I series.
A quick look at the squads!
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Suryakumar Yadav, Vishnu Vinod, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nabi, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Shai Hope, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.
After three defeats in as many games of the IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians is the only team without a win in the new season. The record-time winners are set to host Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in match No.20 of the IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium. Skipper Hardik Pandya was booed incessantly in MI's first home game of the IPL 2024. Can Hardik rekindle the bond with the MI fans today?