IPL Live Score 2024, MI vs DC: Mumbai get Suryakumar boost; Ganguly comes out in Hardik's defence before Wankhede clash

IPL Live Score 2024, MI vs DC: Finalists in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are up against each other in the bottom-of-table clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on a Super Sunday. After recording a hat-trick of defeats, record-time winners Mumbai Indians will be eager to spark a turnaround under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. With Hardik at the helm, MI have lived up to their perennial slow-starters tag in the 2024 edition of the cash-rich league....Read More

Five-time winners MI are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2024 standings. MI's opponents at the Wankhede, Rishabh Pant and Co. are placed ninth in the IPL 2024 standings in the 10-team tournament. Putting DC to the sword in their previous fixture, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) smashed the second-highest total in the history of the IPL. The Ricky Ponting-coached side is ranked above MI with two points from four games. Hardik's MI side has placed a less game but the Men In Blue are yet to open their account.

Mumbai is the only team without a win in the first 19 games of the new season. Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been advised to rest after the DC star picked up a groin niggle. Premier batter Suryakumar Yadav has joined the Mumbai Indians camp ahead of the DC clash. Suryakumar had a fruitful net session and the MI star is expected to start for the hosts against the Delhi Capitals.

Embattled captain Hardik is also facing the heat from the MI fans after replacing the much-loved Rohit Sharma as the leader of the franchise. Pandya was booed incessantly at the Wankhede in MI's first home game of the season. A tough homecoming only extended MI's winless run to three games at the IPL 2024. Can Hardik arrest MI's slide, or will DC turn their fortunes at the iconic venue?

Here's all you need to know about MI vs DC IPL 2024 match:

-MI have the bragging rights over DC with 18 wins against the visitors.

-Suryakumar Yadav has returned to the MI squad after missing the first three games.

-Hosts Mumbai is the only team without a single win this season.

-DC's Kuldeep Yadav has been advised to rest after a groin niggle.