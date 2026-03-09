4 Indian players fill out ICC's team of the tournament, headlined by Sanju Samson; Sahibzada Farhan beats out Finn Allen

Sanju Samson , who won the player of the tournament for his series of scores of 97*, 89, and 89 in the last three matches of the tournament, unsurprisingly is present, as is Ishan Kishan after 317 runs in the tournament. Hardik Pandya’s all-round pedigree earned him a spot, and in a decision that will shock absolutely nobody, Jasprit Bumrah is the centrepiece of the bowling unit.

As a result of their impressive end to the tournament, India see as many as four layers crack the ICC’s team of the tournament, which was revealed in a statement on Monday following the conclusion of the tournament.

The ICC announced their team of the tournament for the 2026 T20 World Cup , which came to a close on Sunday night as India thrashed New Zealand in a one-sided contest in Ahmedabad. India became back-to-back champions as their form caught fire at just the right time, helping them come through from a tricky position to defend their title.

The panel for the selection of the team of the tournament included broadcasters and former cricketers Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos, and Eoin Morgan, as well as ICC representative Gaurav Saxena and Sri Lankan journalist Rex Clementine.

In addition to the four Indian stars, the panel also included Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, who scored two centuries and top-scored in the tournament with 383 runs. Farhan got the nod ahead of New Zealand opener Finn Allen, who scored 298 runs at a strike-rate of 200.

South Africa are represented by two players, with Aiden Markram noted as the captain for this team, and Lungi Ngidi making it into the bowling attack following a stellar run to the semifinals. Other semifinalists England also have two players making the cut – Adil Rashid as the lead spinner, and also Will Jacks, who was arguably the runner-up to the player of the tournament award following a sensational all-round display right through the tournament.

West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder caps a tournament which was almost a renaissance for his career with a spot in the team, and Zimbabwe’s impressive campaign also earns representation with fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani gaining a well-deserved nod in the XI. The associate nations at the World Cup also have representation thanks to Shadley van Schalkwyk, the American bowler who took 13 wickets in just four matches.