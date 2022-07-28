'4-5 IPL titles more for MI': Mumbai fans go wild after Steyn's huge 'world will be entertained' verdict on 2 youngsters

The County Ground in Bristol witnessed a thrilling game of cricket between England and South Africa on Wednesday. After the home team posted a mammoth score of 234/6 in 20 overs, South Africa produced a quality fight before eventually falling short by 41 runs. Despite their loss, 21-year-old batter Tristan Stubbs emerged as a hero for Proteas; coming at 86/4, the youngster smashed 72 runs off just 28 deliveries, hitting two fours and eight sixes in his innings.

However, Stubbs continued to run out of partners at the other end before eventually losing his own wicket in the 19th over of the game. The youngster won the South African hearts with his performance, however, and the side's legendary former fast bowler Dale Steyn passed a massive compliment for him as well as Dewald Brevis – another Protea youngster who didn't feature in the game but possesses similar power-hitting ability.

Also read: 'Wanted only one more over. Was hoping to get 100, but..': Gill reacts after rain denies India opener his maiden ODI ton

The 19-year-old Brevis is yet to make his debut for South Africa but lightened up the 2022 Indian Premier League with his explosive performances in his debut season for the Mumbai Indians.

“Stubbs, Brevis. Next 10 plus years the world will be entertained,” Steyn wrote on his Twitter profile.

Stubbs, Brevis



Next 10 plus years the world will be entertained. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) July 27, 2022

Incidentally, even Stubbs is a part of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The South African youngster was called in as a late replacement for Tymal Mills. He played in two games but neither batted nor bowled.

However, Steyn's big statement for the two youngsters has got the MI fans excited after a disastrous 2022 season, where the side finished at the bottom of the table. Here's how some of the franchise's fans reacted:

Hats off to our @mipaltan's scouting team 🙌😍. https://t.co/ZbUSa8vNUy — Naresh kumar Kappala (@nare5h117) July 28, 2022

Not sure the whole cricketing world gonna be entertained or not but we @mipaltan surely gonna be entertained 😁🥳 @BrevisDewald #TristanStubbs #MumbaiIndians 💙 https://t.co/TUKLptlfJ7 — Dr. Eswar Teja Kolli (@Dr_Kolli9) July 28, 2022

Rohit Brewis Sky Tilak Stubbs David Sanjay yadav

Archer Bumrah Spinner Pacer

We are ready guys 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/0KZzZmpK28 — Vicky (@Tendulkrar) July 27, 2022

MI domination for next 10yrs https://t.co/yRyS0UU2Vv — Rolex Sir (@VK0424) July 28, 2022

The T20I series consists of three games, with the remaining two taking place in Cardiff (July 28) and Southampton (July 31). It will be followed by three Tests next month. Earlier, the ODI series ended in a 1-1 draw with the final ODI being washed out in Leeds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON