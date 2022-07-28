'Wanted only one more over. Was hoping to get 100, but..': Gill reacts after rain denies India opener his maiden ODI ton

Shubman Gill was stranded on 98 not out due to rain but India eventually beat the West Indies by 119 runs in the shortened third One-Day International and swept the three-match series on Wednesday. The young opener was staring at his maiden ton when India's innings ended amid showers after 36 overs at the Queens Park Oval. Watch: 'Rohit aa naa' - After Dravid's serious speech, Dhawan pulls off unexpected stunt in India dressing room

The rain began after the 24th over when India was 115-1, and continued heavily for more than two hours. When play resumed after the interruption, the game had been reduced to 40 overs per side. Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who notched up 44 off 34 balls, scored runs at a brisk pace, but it started drizzling for the second time. A visibly frustrated Gill made his way back, with showers returning to end the Indian innings. He ended up gathering 205 runs in three games with scores of 64, 43 and 98 not out.

"Was hoping to get a hundred, but that (rain) was not under my control. I was very disappointed how I got out in the first two ODIs. I tried to play according to the ball and let the instincts take over," said Gill in the post-match presentation.

"I wanted only one more over, was hoping for that. The wicket played fantastically in all three games. The ball was gripping a bit after 30 overs. Happy with my performance," he added.

Earlier, Gill, who was named both man of the match and man of the series, put on a 113-opening partnership with skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 58. The 22-year-old then combined with Shreyas to forge an 86-run stand.

Set a revised target of 257 off 35 overs, West Indies crumbled to 137 all out off 26 overs with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leading the pack with figures of 4/17. Axar Patel (1/38 in 6 overs) and seamer Shardul Thakur (2/17 in 5 overs) also performed their role admirably on a slowish surface as India outwitted the home side and completed a 3-0 rout.

Dhawan said that he is pleased with the entire team's performance as they turned challenges into opportunities.

"I am very very proud of the team. The way we have played the whole series, every match we have shown our character and turned challenges into great opportunities and I am happy with the way everyone has performed," said Dhawan in a post-match press conference.

Dhawan reserved special praise for the 22-year-old Gill and compared the youngster's batting prowess with Rohit Sharma.

"He (Gill) has got a very good technique and he is a very classy player. I think he has got a bit of a Rohit touch in him. He seems to have a lot of time the way he bats. Good to see that he scored 98 today. He knew how to convert those fifties into 90s," said the stand-in captain.

