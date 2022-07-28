Watch: 'Rohit aa naa' - After Dravid's serious speech, Dhawan pulls off unexpected stunt in India dressing room

Trust Shikhar Dhawan to always lighten up the mood both on and off the field. He started the West Indies tour by making all the Indian cricketers and head coach Rahul Dravid follow the 'hey trend' and ended the tour by making all of them shout 'who are we? champions!'. Dhawan who was named captain of India for three ODIs against West Indies as regular captain Rohit Sharma was rested and vice-captain KL Rahul was not fully fit, led the team to their first-ever whitewash in the Caribbean islands. After India's 119-run victory (via DLS method) in the third ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, the Indian players gathered in the dressing room to celebrate.

Head coach Rahul Dravid was the first to address players in his signature style. The former India captain lauded the youngsters to perform under pressure and shine in the absence of some of the big players who were rested from the ODI leg of this series. "We came here with a young team. A lot of the guys who played in England didn't play here. the way you guys played these three games, there were a couple of tight games, we've discussed those and to get on the right side of those tough games with some terrific performance under pressure was a really great sign for a young team," Dravid said in a video posted by BCCI on Twitter.

"Really well done to Shikhar, very well led skip," Dravid added lauding Dhawan's captaincy. The left-hander was not only superb with his captaincy but also scored two crucial fifties at the top of the order.

After Dravid's speech, the cameras panned toward Dhawan, who was sitting beside Deepak Hooda. The opening batter started his speech by congratulating the teammates and thanking the support staff. "I would like to thank all the support staff and team members who have helped us. Well done boys the batting unit as well as the bowling unit. You guys were amazing and whatever we discussed before the series that we are a process-oriented team. You guys are young. You have already started taking big steps and I'm sure you are gonna go a long way," he said.

But the way Dhawan ended the video was simply brilliant. Dhawan requested everyone including Rohit Sharma who has joined the squad for the T20I series to stand up, come close and shout 'who are we? champions' in unison.

"I want everyone to stand up, come close all of us... Come Rohit come...I will say 'who are we?' and we all will shout 'champions'," Dhawan said as the players and the support staff obliged.

Dhawan and few others like Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna who are not a part of India's squad for the five-match T20I series that is to be followed, will leave for India.

