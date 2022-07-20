Watch: Rahul Dravid's appearance in Dhawan's viral video breaks the internet; Karthik says, 'Only Shikhar can pull this'

Team India arrived in West Indies earlier today as the side gears up for a white-ball tour in the country. The Shikhar Dhawan-led team will take on the Windies in three ODIs, following which the first-team captain Rohit Sharma will return to the side for five T20Is. A number of players including Rohit, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant among others have been rested for the fifty-over series against West Indies. In addition, Kohli and Bumrah have also been rested for the T20Is.

India left for West Indies on Tuesday and captain Shikhar Dhawan, who, in addition to his prowess in the opening order, is also famous for his rather hilarious Instagram reels, took to his official account to update the fans on the side's departure. He did it in his own style, however, using a viral Instagram trend and also included a number of Team India members including head coach Rahul Dravid.

India's Dinesh Karthik, who made a comeback to the T20I team last year following impressive performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League, wrote, “Only Shikhar can pull these stunts” on Dhawan's reel.

Indian actor Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, wrote, “Hahahahahahaha ek number !”

Dinesh Karthik and Ranveer Singh comment on Dhawan's Instagram reel(Instagram)

Dhawan is a part of the Indian ODI setup but remains out of contention in the other two formats. He had made a return to the side earlier this month with the three-match series against England, which India won 2-1. Dhawan's performances, however, remained inconsistent in the series as he registered scores of 31*, 9, and 1. As the side takes on the Windies, the left-handed batter will be aiming to regain form.

With a number of first-teamers being rested, Many youngsters like Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh among others have been selected for the ODI series.

