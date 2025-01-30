Mumbai [India], : The fourth edition of the Mumbai Open was launched at the iconic Cricket Club of India, on Thursday. 4th Mumbai Open to kickstart from February 1 onwards

The tournament is being organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association and will be held at the hard courts of the Cricket Club of India , as per MSLTA.

The WTA 125 tournament will commence on February 1 with the qualifying round, while the Main Draw of the event will begin on February 3 with the finals scheduled on February 9, at the Cricket Club of India.

Present on the August occasion were, OP Gupta Addl Chief Secretary , Govt of Maharashtra, chairman Organising Committee, Pravin Darade , Principal Secretary to the Governor of Maharashtra, Organising Secretary, Sanjay Khandare Principal Secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation, Govt of Maharashtra, Treasurer Organising Committee, Sanjay Kothari, EC Member, CCI and Chairman, Tennis Committee, Luv Kothari, Hon Secretary, Tennis, MSLTA, 6. Bharat Oza Vice President, AITA and Sunder Iyer, Tournament Director.

Some of the most talented players from across the globe will battle it out for top honours, whilst the Indian contingent has been given Wild Cards for the Mumbai Open. The main draw is headlined by Tatjana Maria, who is ranked 73 in the world and will be looking to clinch her fourth singles title in her career. The right-handed Tatjana, who has achieved a career-high ranking of 42, reached a Wimbledon semi-final as the sixth female player in the Open Era over the age of 34 in 2022. She has also won the 2023 and 2024 Copa Colsanitas WTA 250 Event in Colombia on clay.

Also present will be the defending champion Latvian Darja Semenistaja, and one of the brightest young players in the game, Alexandra Eala of the Philippines, who has been selected by Rafael Nadal to train at his academy. Past singles champions including world No 2 Sabalenka and Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum , have been part of the prestigious L&T Mumbai Open.

In a joint statement ahead of the Mumbai Open, OP Gupta, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said, "We are delighted to be back for yet another edition of the L&T Mumbai Open, and the Government of Maharashtra is keen to use this opportunity to support more grass root programmes in tennis. High prize money events such as the Mumbai Open are crucial to the development of Indian tennis, and we hope this year is bigger and better than ever before."

"The Mumbai Open has a very unique legacy and has constantly provided Indian tennis with plenty of hope. And we at L&T have always closely followed and supported Indian tennis which has a very rich history, and we are confident that this edition of the Mumbai Open will add yet another memorable chapter to this partnership," said Anup Sahay, Head, of Corporate Strategy and Special Initiatives, L&T, the title sponsors.

Sanjay Khandare Treasurer, Organising Committee, said, "The Mumbai Open is one of the most-awaited tennis tournaments in India, and the fourth edition is definitely going to be grander than before. The tournament is a great platform for our Indian players, and we hope they can keep up the good work."

Pravin Darade Organising Secretary said, "The fourth edition of the Mumbai Open is all set to become one of the most memorable chapters in Indian tennis. The fans will be treated to some high-quality tennis, and it is a great moment for the fraternity in India as well. We are geared up for this coming week, and are quietly confident about the Mumbai Open being a success."

