Mumbai [India], : Left-hand batter Abhishek Sharma explosive knock of 135 runs against England guided hosts India to a massive total of 247/9 in 20 overs at Mumbai's Wankhade Stadium on Sunday. 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma's bistering ton powers India to 247/9 against England in Mumbai

The Three Lions skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first.

England made one change in the playing XI, with Saqib Mahmood making way for Mark Wood for the final T20I.

For India, Arshdeep Singh made way for Mohammed Shami, extending his wait for 100 wickets.

Batting first, openers Sanju Damson and Abhishek Sharma came out to bat for the Men in Blue. Samson, Making their intentions clear right from the first over, they slammed 16 runs against Jofra Archer.

The hosts lost the first wicket as Samson was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just 16 runs.

Following Samson's departure, left-hand batter Tilak Varma came out to bat in the middle along with Abhishek.

Both the players took charge from there on and helped India to complete the 50-run mark in the fourth over of the innings.

After that, Abhishek Sharma completed his 50 runs in just 17 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes. This was 5th fastest T20I century ever and 2nd fastest by an Indian after Yuvraj Singh's fireworks from 2007 T20WC.

The Men in Blue reached the 100-run mark in the seventh over. In the ninth over, Brydon Carse dismissed Tilak Varma for 24 when the team score was 136.

In the 11th over, Carse took the wicket of the skipper, Suryakumar Yadav. The right-hand batter was dismissed after scoring just two runs.

In the 12th over, team India completed the 150-run mark. In the 14th over, Brydon Carse dismisses Shivam Dube for 30 runs.

India completed their 200 runs in the 16th over. In the 18th over, Adil Rashid dismissed Abhishek Sharma for 135 runs when the team score was 237. Despite regular wicketgs, India managed to finish the innings with a massive total of 247 runs at the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

For the England side, three wickets were snapped by Brydon Carse, two wickets were grabbed by Mark Wood and one wicket each by Jofra Archer, Jamie Overton, and Adil Rashid in their respective spells.

Brief Score: India 247/9 in 20 overs vs England.

