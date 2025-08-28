MUMBAI: Injuries have hampered pace ace Mohammed Shami’s career since the 2023 World Cup but the 34-year-old believes he has a good amount of cricket left in him and is determined to extend his international career. A fit Shami lets the ball do the talking

In his bid to win back his place in Test cricket, the 64-Test veteran gave a good account of himself on the opening day of the inter-zonal Duleep Trophy game. Leading the East Zone attack, the old warhorse bowled 17 overs for figures of 1/54 against North Zone at the Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru, on Thursday. After electing to bowl, East Zone restricted North to 308/6 on Day 1.

Shami has not been picked for India’s next international event, the T20 Asia Cup tournament. Though he didn’t say in as many words, the disappointment of being left out could be made out in his interview to a sports channel.

“I don’t blame anyone for non-selection or complain about it. If I’m right for the team, select me; if I’m not, then I have no issues with it. Selectors have the responsibility to do what’s best for Team India. I have a belief in my abilities that if and when I’m granted an opportunity, I’ll give my best. I’m working hard,” Shami told News24 Sports.

The East Zone game was thus an opportunity to prove his match fitness. There’s no doubting his skill level and ability to perform at the highest level. The cricket fans just need to go back to his exploits in the last two big events he played – the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy – where he took an incredible 24 wickets at 10.70 despite missing the team’s first four games and nine wickets in five matches, respectively.

He, however, suffered injury setbacks and missed most of the last two seasons before returning to international action in January, 2025, with the limited overs series against England.

The Bengal-based pace bowler revealed he cleared the Bronco fitness test in Bengaluru ahead of the tournament, but admitted he has little hope of an India return. “Right now, I don’t have any hope. If they play me, I’ll try to perform and give my 100 percent. Whether they play me or not, that’s not in my hands. If I’m playing the Duleep Trophy, five-day cricket, I’m available for all formats. I was called to Bengaluru, and I have cleared the fitness test (Bronco), and now I’m ready to go back,” Shami said in his interview.

Looking at his disciplined bowling effort on Thursday, clearly, Shami wanted to prove a point to the selectors.

“Bowling 17 overs in a day is quite a lot, that shows his fitness. He has justified his statement that I am fit enough to play. Bowling 17 overs in Duleep Trophy is a great sign for Indian cricket,” said former India left-arm pace bowler Karsan Ghavri.

“If that is the case he should be considered for the longer version of the game, even the 50 overs and T20 because he can do the job in all three formats,” added Ghavri.

With Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management restricting him to take adequate rest in between Test matches, forming a rich pace pool is important for the India team. Shami’s availability will be invaluable for rest and rotation of the bowling unit.

“Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shami, together, are India’s ideal pace attack,” said Ghavri.

In his interview, Shami said he didn’t know if he would be picked for the national team, but wants to continue playing. Even if the selectors and team management have different plans, for the senior players the Indian cricket board should follow a good exit plan for those who have given good service to the team.

“I think there was a communication gap between the players, the selectors and the Board (officials). Even bowlers like Ishant Sharma who has taken 300 plus wickets have been treated shabbily. Give them a good send-off with a farewell match. What happened to Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin? These guys have served Indian cricket with distinction: why they have not been honoured with farewell matches.”