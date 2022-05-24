'A frog in a blender': Spinner's bizarre bowling action in Women's T20 Challenge match sets Twitter on fire

The 2022 edition of the Women's T20 Challenge is presently underway at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and 23-year old leg spinner Maya Sonawane has already set Twitter on fire with his bizarre bowling action. The cricketer's action went viral all over social media on Tuesday during the second match of the tournament, between Velocity and Supernovas.

Sonawane is an uncapped right arm leg spinner from Maharashtra who made her Women's T20 challenge debut on Tuesday for Velocity becoming the eighth Indian uncapped player to be part of the tournament and third this season after V Chandu and Kiran Navgire.

Sonawane was one of the biggest talking point heading into the tournament after her impressive show in the senior women’s T20 tournament where she bagged two four-wicket hauls before finishing the competition with 11 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of almost a run-a-ball. She was the leading wicket-taker for her team and in the tournament..

While some fans compared her bowling to that of former South African bowler Paul Adams, few recalled the unique action of Shivil Kaushik, who had played for Gujarat Lions in IPL.

Finally seeing Maya Sonawane live. Heard good things about her.. Had a good Senio Women's T20 League too, taking six wickets in 11 overs.



Proper frog in a blender stuff...#WomensT20Challenge #My11CircleWT20C pic.twitter.com/F132CVucuM — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 24, 2022

What do you make of these alien bowling actions of Maya Sonawane and our very own Kevin Koththigoda 🤔 🤔#My11CircleWT20C #SNOvVEL #mystrey #ipl2022 pic.twitter.com/SJsvPOoWBV — Amila Kalugalage (@akalugalage) May 24, 2022

Debut for 23 year old leg spinner from Maharashtra, Maya Sonawane#My11CircleWT20C#WomensT20Challenge2022 pic.twitter.com/IRylJ62EGx — WomensCricCraze🏏( Womens T20 Challenge) (@WomensCricCraze) May 24, 2022

Supernovas are playing their second game in the tournament this season. Clinical knocks by batters and an impressive four-wicket haul by Pooja Vastrakar helped the side script a 49-run win against against Trailblazers in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge in Pune.

On Tuesday, captain Harmanpreet Kaur notched up a valiant 71 and stitched a 82-run stand with wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia (36) that helped Supernovas reach 150/5 in their 20 overs against Velocity. Kate Cross was the pick of the bowlers with her 2 for 24 while Sonawane went wicketless for 19 runs in two overs.

