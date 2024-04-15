A look at journey of Shivam Dube's game against pace in IPL

Mumbai [India], : Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube is having a stunning Indian Premier League 2024, where he has dominated pace and spin attacks alike, smashing them for some majestic sixes into the stands. HT Image

Dube's prowess against spin is well known among the IPL teams, to the extent that they have stopped using spin that much against the left-hander. There is an element of fear among spinners about Dube's raw power, 'go hard' mentality since ball one. With the 'two bouncer' rule coming this year, Dube has been exposed to a lot of quality pace and he has fared well against them.

The left-hander is the sixth-highest run-scorer this season so far, with 242 runs in six matches at an average of 60.50, with a strike rate of over 163, with two half-centuries. His best score is 66*.

Dube's has faced way more pace than spin this year. Out of 148 balls faced, 114 deliveries have come from pacers. He has hit 35 boundaries in the tournament so far and 26 of them have come against pacers. His strike rate against pace is 155.36, as compared to his 191.18 strike rate against spin. Dube has scored 177 on 114 balls against pacers, while 65 runs on 34 balls have come against spinners.

Since IPL 2021, Dube has improved his game against pace. While he used to have a boundary ratio of 7.19 balls per boundary back in 2021 against pacers, his ratio is now a marvellous 4.38 balls per boundary against pacers.

In IPL 2024, Dube has smashed 26 boundaries against pacers in just six innings.

During the tournament so far, just 22.97 deliveries have been bowled by spinners to Dube, as teams are not utilising spin much against the batter after knowing of his proficiency against them.

Dube's cricket has completely transformed ever since he joined CSK back in 2022. In 33 matches for the Yellow franchise, he has made 949 runs at an average of 37.96 and a strike rate of 158.96. He has scored seven fifties in 31 innings. with the best score of 95*.

His last season with the Yellow franchise was his best IPL season ever, playing a crucial role in the team's record-equalling fifth-title win. In 16 matches and 14 innings, at an average of 38.00, Dube managed 418 runs at a strike rate of 158.33, with three half-centuries. His best score was 52. He was the 13th-highest run-getter that season.

Shivam's numbers with CSK contrast heavily with his average to just decent numbers for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals . In 15 matches for RCB, he scored just 169 runs at an average of 16.90 and a strike rate of 122.46, with the best score of 27*. He also took four wickets.

In the previous match against the Mumbai Indians, CSK won by 20 runs and Dube scored 66* in 38 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes.

With this win, CSK is at number three with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points. MI is at eighth spot, with two wins and four losses, giving them four points.

