Guwahati [India], : Following his side's win over Rajasthan Royals , Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran said he enjoyed captaining the team this season, and there are plenty of positives for the side this season. "A lot of positives for us this season....": PBKS skipper Curran following win over RR

Despite qualifying for the playoffs, Rajasthan Royals continued a downward spiral in momentum as a fine bowling performance by Punjab Kings and a fighting half-century by skipper Sam Curran handed them a five-wicket loss at Guwahati on Wednesday in their Indian Premier League match.

"I thought we bowled really well as a group. We had a lot of pride to play for. The way the guys came together... Nathan Ellis, the way he played his first game, was excellent. Great character from the team. I have thoroughly enjoyed the season, and thoroughly enjoyed captaining. A lots of positives for us this season. The chase against KKR . Shashank Singh has been amazing, Ashutosh, in his debut season. Harshal and Arshdeep have done well as well," said Curran.

Speaking on the run-chase and the season's performance, Curran said, "We were trying to build a partnership. Jitesh came in and got in nicely. We did not need too many risks just a couple of sixes. It was quite frustrating to leave , but I was obviously excited about the World Cup. Hindsight's a wonderful thing. If we win our next game, we finish with 12 points. So I feel this team was close to something, but it was not meant to be. Over the next few seasons, if we can keep some of the really good players, we can get better."

Coming to the match, Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat first. RR lost their wickets regularly. Knocks from Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin took RR to 144/9 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Sam Curran , Rahul Chahar , and Harshal Patel were among the top bowlers for PBKS.

In the run-chase, PBKS was 48/4 at one point, but a half-century from skipper Sam Curran helped the team secure a five-wicket win with seven balls left.

Avesh Khan was the top bowler for RR.

RR have lost their fourth match in a row and are in the second spot with eight wins and five losses. They have a total of 16 points. PBKS is in the ninth spot with five wins and eight losses, giving them 10 points.

