‘A partnership built on…': Sachin namedrops KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in staggering remark after India rescue act

A comeback partnership by KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant saw India level proceedings at the end of the first innings on Day 3, as the visitors were bowled out for 387, in response to the home side’s 387. Rahul and Pant were unbeaten at Stumps on Day 2, and led India’s fightback after three wickets were lost early. India's vice captain Rishabh Pant celebrates his half century with KL Rahul.(PTI)

Rahul ended up registering a ton, and he departed for 100 off 177 balls. Meanwhile, Pant smacked 74 off 112 balls. It was also Rahul’s 10th Test hundred for India, and he also became the second Indian batter to get multiple centuries at Lord’s in the longest format.

Taking to X, India legend Sachin Tendulkar lavished special praise on Rahul and Pant, pointing out the nature of their partnership. “One kept it ticking, the other kept it moving.@klrahul and@RishabhPant17 stitched together a partnership built on patience and intent,” he said.

Tendulkar also mentioned Jadeja, with the all-rounder slamming 72 off 131 balls.

“@imjadeja followed it up with a composed fifty, keeping the innings on track. It was a well-fought day of Test cricket with some missed opportunities as well. Plenty to look forward to as the match progresses”, he added.

The Indian innings on Day 3 saw Rahul and Pant dominate, as the frustrated England. But then a run out on the stroke of lunch, courtesy of Ben Stokes’ captaincy brilliance, gave the hosts their breakthrough. Then, Rahul also departed after Lunch, just as he got his ton.

But this time, India’s middle order performed well, as Jadeja annoyed England, getting key partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. England reached 2/0 at Stumps in their second innings, as Zak Crawley (2*) and Ben Duckett (0*) remained unbeaten.

Both sides will be looking to win this Test match and take a lead in the ongoing three-match series. The hosts won the first fixture, but then India levelled proceedings with a win in the second Test.