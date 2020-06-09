e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘A relentless athlete and a lion’: Shreyas Iyer lauds India captain Virat Kohli 

‘A relentless athlete and a lion’: Shreyas Iyer lauds India captain Virat Kohli 

Kohli’s success as a captain and as a cricketer has often been credited to his eagerness to improve, learn and his never-say-die attitude on a cricket field.

cricket Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:57 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.
File image of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.(File)
         

India rising star batsman Shreyas Iyer praised captain Virat Kohli, describing him as a relentless athlete. Kohli is known for his dynamic batting, competitive captaincy and fierce attitude on the field. The India skipper is always relentlessly pursuing a victory, and that is always visible on the field whenever he comes out. Kohli’s success as a captain and as a cricketer has often been credited to his eagerness to improve, learn and his never-say-die attitude on a cricket field.

“It’s a phenomenal feeling when Virat Kohli compliments you. He truly is a leader and a role model,” Iyer said during an Instagram chat hosted by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC).

Also read: ‘Haven’t seen him get angry’: Dinesh Karthik recalls 2004 India A tour when he first played with MS Dhoni

“His hunger is never ending, and he’s a relentless athlete. Each time he goes out on the field, it’s like he’s out there for his very first game. He’s like a lion, and there’s so much to learn from him,” Iyer further added.

Iyer also addressed his no. 4 batting position in the team, and said that he has secured the slot. “I have told this in many interviews. There should be no more questions asked about India’s number 4 batting slot. If someone has played on that position for a year then he has secured that spot. Good feeling about securing the number 4 spot. You need to be flexible but I feel I can bat at any position depending on the condition,” Iyer said.

Also read: Use of wax, 2nd new ball after 50 overs: Brett Lee, Sachin Tendulkar’s suggestions for Tests in post-Covid era

The 25-year old averages nearly 50 in the 18 matches he has played so far. In fact in his 16 ODI innings, Iyer has crossed the 50-run mark on nine occasions. He has converted one of those into a century, which came during India’s tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

“When I scored that century, the day before I saw the names on wall of fame, I saw Shikhar Dhawan’s name as well. I too wished of having my name there. The next day I scored a hundred,” Iyer recalled.

