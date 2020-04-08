Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain

cricket

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 18:27 IST

Former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra named his combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, in a video uploaded on his social medila channel.

He tried to assemble the team in such a way that the batting department was dominated by Indians while Pakistan was given preference in the bowling department.

“I wanted to do a fun exercise today by selecting the combined all-time Test XI of Pakistan and India, although it was a very difficult task,” Chopra said in a video uploaded on Facebook. “One thing that we will all agree, before moving on, that the team will give more preference to Indian batsmen and Pakistan bowlers.”

Chopra picked former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag as the openers and few would want to argue with this particular selection.

“There is no doubt that Sunil Gavaskar will be one of the openers as his presence is absolutely mandatory,” he said. “I would partner him with Virender Sehwag because he scored two triple centuries in Test cricket which is quite an achievement.”

Chopra selected Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar at No.3 and No.4 spots respectively. The duo won countless matches for India while batting at their favourite positions.

“At third and fourth position, I would include Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar,” he said. “At fifth and sixth position, although they are both playing out of position but deserve a place in the XI, are Inzamam-ul-Haq and Javed Miandad.”

Chopra was tempted to handover wicket-keeping duties to Dravid but he eventually changed his mind and decided to bring in Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“For the wicketkeeper spot I will pick MS Dhoni. Although we can consider Dravid as well but I don’t want to make a batsman playing at one-down to keep the wickets,” he added.

Two World Cup winning skippers come next as Kapil Dev and Imran Khan give this team a whole new dimension. They could bat, they could bowl and they could lead the team with absolute authority.

“At number eight and nine, I will pick Kapil Dev and Imran Khan. Imran will also be the captain of my side,” the former India cricketer said.

Fast-bowler Wasim Akram finds a place in the side and so does Anil Kumble. Chopra also stated leaving out Waqar Younis was a tough call and he was made the 12th man of the team.

“It is 100 per cent certain that Wasim Akram will be part of this lineup and he slots in at number 10. With over 600 wickets, I will include leg-spinner Anil Kumble as the final player in my team. It is hard to keep Waqar Younis out of this XI but I will definitely include him as my 12th man,” he said.