'Aap mein aur hum mein fark yehi hai': Irfan Pathan's befitting reply to Pakistan PM's '152/0 vs 170/0' tweet on India

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's tweet on Team India did not go down well with the fans of the Men in Blue. Shehbaz Sharif had taken a brutal dig against the Indian side moments after their crushing loss to England in the T20 World Cup semi-final match in Adelaide last Thursday. The post immediately went viral with the Pakistan PM receiving flak for his tweet. On Saturday, on the eve of Pakistan's World Cup final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India legend Irfan Pathan responded to the tweet with a befitting reply.

India were simply outplayed by England in the semi-final. The bowlers had managed to keep the top order quite while the opening pair of Alex Hales and Jos Buttler denied giving the bowlers any sniff at opportunity as they registered a record 170-run stand to wrap up the chase in just 16 overs.

Following the loss, Pakistan PM had taken to Twitter to post, “So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup.” The first figure signifies the total Pakistan had pulled off against India in their World Cup meeting last year. These were the only two matches India ever lost in T20 World Cup by 10 wickets.

On Saturday, Irfan responded to the tweet by replying, “Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai (This is the difference between you and us. We are happy with ourselves, you look for happiness when others are in trouble. That is why you are not concentrating on your country's well-being)."

Earlier in the day, Pakistan captain Babar Azam too was asked about the tweet, during his pre-match presser in Melbourne, and whther such social-media posts tend to put more pressure on the team.

Babar replied saying, “There is no pressure as such. But sorry to say, I didn't see this tweet so I have no knowledge of it. But yes we just try to give our best against the opposition.”

