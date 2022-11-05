'Aapke waha to...': Wasim Akram's epic '300 Tests' reply to Indian fan's question

The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup is drawing to an exciting conclusion with New Zealand being the only team confirmed of a spot in the semi-finals in either groups. While England are the odds-on favourite to make it from Group 1, India and South Africa have emerged as the most likely sides to finish in the top two of Group 2.

There has been a lot to discuss for almost every team and there have been a few instances of fans interacting with current and ex-players. A recent example of one was seen when Wasim Akram decided to give a cheeky reply to an equally question from an Indian fan during a televised cricket show on A Sports. The panellists, which included former Pakistan players Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and veteran batting all-rounder Shoaib Malik, were taking questions from fans online and one questioned the cricketing credentials of actor and singer Fakhar-e-Alam, who hosts the show.

"There is a question from Aslam in India, what's the cricket history of Fakhar-e-Alam. And put that he has put this face," Wasim said showing the expression of a smiling emoji. He then looked at the camera and said, "Aapke yaha jo saarey hosts hai cricket shows ke, wo toh 300 Tests khele hue hai na? (Hosts of cricket shows in your country have played over 300 Tests, haven't they?)"

Wasim earlier was all praise for how India star Virat Kohli bounced back from being sacked as ODI captain in late 2021. Kohli has been in scintillating form in the T20 World Cup and is currently top scorer in the tournament with 220 runs scored at a strike rate of 144.73. He has been dismissed only once in four innings. "Instead of making a face, I got dropped as a captain and blah blah blah. I will just stand quietly at short fine-leg but he said no I got dropped as a captain, fine! I will play as a batter and also be the best fielder in the Indian side," he said.

