‘Aapko bhi pata hai Rohit ka character. No one has to tell him…’: Ajinkya Rahane on India captain's Ranji Trophy return

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 22, 2025 03:20 PM IST

Ahead of the important fixture that could decide the fate of Group A, Rahane said Mumbai are lucky to have both Rohit and Jaiswal back in the side.

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead India captain Rohit Sharma in an interesting scenario in the Ranji Trophy fixture against Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC ground in Mumbai. The crucial round six fixture also marks the return of Rohit Sharma to domestic cricket after nearly a decade. Rohit's last domestic match was way back in 2016. The India captain, who has been horribly out of form lately, will be among many high-profile cricketers turning up for this round of Ranji Trophy after BCCI made it mandatory for all national team players to make themselves available for domestic cricket.

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane talking with teammate Rohit Sharma during the nets session.(PTI)

Apart from Rohit, Mumbai were also bolstered by the presence of India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Ahead of the important fixture that could decide the fate of Group A, Rahane said Mumbai are lucky to have both Rohit and Jaiswal back in the side.

"See, Rohit is Rohit. We all know that. Aapko bhi pata hai Rohit ka character (You also know Rohit's character). I am really happy to have both of them back in the Mumbai dressing room," Rahane told media during Mumbai's training session on Wednesday.

"Rohit has always been relaxed. Even playing at the international level, his character is similar. His attitude is pretty much relaxed. He knows his game really well so, no one has to tell him what he needs to do.

"Once he gets in, I'm sure he will do well. He has never changed, which is a very good thing," Rahane added.

Form has deserted the 37-year-old Rohit in the past few months with Test losses to New Zealand (at home) and Australia (away) weighing heavily on him currently.

Rahane said every player goes through ups and downs but Rohit has been "really confident."

"What is important is (that) he is hungry, he is determined to do well. I am sure once he gets in, he will get a big one," the veteran, who has shared the Indian dressing room with Rohit, said.

"He batted really well yesterday (in) a couple of sessions so it's part and parcel of a player's career. I am really confident about Rohit."

Rahane, however, said the contest starting on Thursday could be the only match Rohit would play this season.

Rohit will captain India against England in a three-match ODI series starting on February 6 followed by the Champions Trophy.

"I think he's only playing this game; not sure about the next game. His inputs in the next four days will be really important," Rahane said.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
