Aaqib Javed appointed Pakistan's white-ball coach until Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday evening confirmed the appointment of the former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed as the white-ball coach on a interim basis. The cricket board has confirmed that Aaqib Javed will be at the helm of the affairs when it comes to Pakistan white-ball side, until the Champions Trophy 2025, which is slated to be played in Pakistan. Former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed. (Getty)

Along with being the Pakistan white-ball coach, Aaqib Javed will also continue to remain a senior member of the men’s National Selection Committee. The board has also said that the former Pakistan pacer will be given more responsibilities after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy.

“During this tenure, Aqib will continue to serve as a senior member of the men’s National Selection Committee, and will be assigned additional responsibilities following the conclusion of the eight-team tournament,” the PCB said in an official statement.

The cricket board has stated that the recruitment process for a permanent white-ball head coach will be started soon.

“Meanwhile, the PCB will initiate the recruitment process for a permanent white-ball head coach, aiming to complete the appointment by the end of the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled from 19 February to 9 March,” the board said in its statement.

‘Chopping and changing’ in Pakistan cricket

Earlier, the white-ball coaching role had become vacant following the resignation of Gary Kirsten. After the former South Africa batter stepped down, Jason Gillespie was asked to coach the side during the recent tour of Australia.

Gillespie will now rejoin the side for the upcoming two-Test series in South Africa.

The Pakistan men’s side is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in Zimbabwe (November 24 – December 5) and as many white-ball matches in South Africa (December 10-22).

In the lead up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will also host New Zealand and South Africa for an ODI triangular series from February 8-14.