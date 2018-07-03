Aaron Finch breaks own record of highest T20I score vs. Zimbabwe

Aaron Finch, who was recently named the Australian cricket team’s T20I skipper, took a hapless Zimbabwe attack to the cleaners as he broke his own record of the highest individual score in T20 internationals.

Finch, whose surpassed his previous best of 156 against England in 2013, smashed 172 off 76 balls before being hit wicket off the bowling of Blessing Muzarabani.

His knock included a mind-boggling 16 fours and 10 sixes as the hard-hitting opener scored at a strike rate of 226.32.

172 - Aaron Finch has just recorded the highest ever T20I innings score (172 off 76 balls v Zimbabwe). Wheel. #ZIMvAUS pic.twitter.com/aIqnK8zmrm — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 3, 2018

The 31-year-old put on a record opening stand of 223 with fellow opener D’Arcy Short, bettering the 171-run stand between New Zealanders Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson against Pakistan in 2016.

His knock against the Zimbabwe cricket team on Tuesday means he now holds the distinction of having the highest international score in international Twenty20 cricket.

In the previous match against Pakistan on Monday, Finch had smashed 68 off 33 balls as Australia beat Pakistan by 9 wickets.

Finch’s innings helped Australia post a mammoth total of 229/2 in their 20 overs.

(With Reuters inputs)