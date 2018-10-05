Aaron Finch to captain Australia T20 side against Pakistan in UAE
Aaron Finch will lead the Australian cricket team while Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey will be vice-captains for the T20 series against Pakistan starting in Abu Dhabi on October 24.cricket Updated: Oct 05, 2018 09:12 IST
Aaron Finch was appointed captain when Australia named its squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.
Cricket Australia said Friday that Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey will be vice-captains for the series starting in Abu Dhabi on October 24.
Chris Lynn has recovered from a shoulder injury to be named in the squad. Lynn has scored 437 runs from six innings at an average of 87.40 in the current domestic one-day series, including two centuries and three half-centuries.
Lynn has “reminded us how explosive and powerful a cricketer he can be,” coach Justin Langer said.
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Darcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitch Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.
First Published: Oct 05, 2018 09:11 IST