Aaron Finch to captain Australia T20 side against Pakistan in UAE

Aaron Finch will lead the Australian cricket team while Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey will be vice-captains for the T20 series against Pakistan starting in Abu Dhabi on October 24.

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 09:12 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Melbourne
Aaron Finch,Pakistan vs Australia,Mitch Marsh
Australia's Aaron Finch takes part in a training session.(Action Images via Reuters)

Aaron Finch was appointed captain when Australia named its squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

Cricket Australia said Friday that Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey will be vice-captains for the series starting in Abu Dhabi on October 24.

Chris Lynn has recovered from a shoulder injury to be named in the squad. Lynn has scored 437 runs from six innings at an average of 87.40 in the current domestic one-day series, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Lynn has “reminded us how explosive and powerful a cricketer he can be,” coach Justin Langer said.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Darcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitch Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 09:11 IST

