AB de Villiers hints Virat Kohli ghosted him after last year's 'pregnancy' blunder: ‘Thank goodness! I had a footfall’

On June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, minutes before the start of the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers shared an emotional hug. Hours later, at the end of the thrilling night that saw the RCB claiming their maiden IPL title, the two greats of the franchise and the sport were seen sharing the screen for interviews and celebrating. But not long ago, the two weren't on talking terms. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were not on talking terms a few months back(BCCI Twitter)

Speaking to Cricket.com, the former South African international opened up on his blunder last year, which he revealed led to Kohli ignoring him for months. But admitted that he was happy when the former India captain started talking to him again around the start of this year.

De Villiers was asked about Kohli's retirement from Test cricket, and whether he drew a parallel between his decision in 2018 and that of his former RCB teammate, with both having drawn the curtains "prematurely."

He then opened up about his conversation with Kohli about the same, revealing that it was only six months back that the Indian legend began talking to him again after that blunder in 2024.

"I know we were in the same boat because we spoke about it. He's been in touch with me over the last six months. Thank goodness! Because I did have a bit of a footfall not too long ago when they were expecting their second child. So, I was very relieved when he started talking to me again," he said.

"We all know he went through a bit of a patch and sort of wanted to bounce a few ideas off me. How did I get through certain moments of my life. So, I knew what kind of phase he was going through, considering his age and how many games he's played, and the dynamics of being in the team all the time, the politics thereof as well. There are a lot of things weigh in on you, and so I shared with him from the heart what I felt and what I thought watching him on the screen. I'm happy he is still around playing cricket and that decision comes from the heart and I support him 100 per cent with that," he added.

What had happened last year?

In early 2024, Kohli had skipped the entire home series against England, citing personal reasons. The decision instantly drew criticism from experts, before De Villiers, taking to his YouTube channel, jumped to his defence, saying that Kohli was away from national duty as he and his wife, Anushka Sharma, were expecting their second child.

A few days later, he sharply retracted his statement, saying that he had 'made a big mistake.'

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar on the sidelines of the then-ongoing SA20 league in South Africa, he said: "Family comes first and then Cricket. I made a terrible mistake on my YouTube channel. That information was wrong and not true at all. Virat has every right to take a break from national duties due to family reasons. I think whatever's best for Virat's family, comes first. No one knows what's happening there, all I can do is wish him well. Whatever the reason for his break, I hope he can come back stronger, better, and fresh from this."

Although, De Villiers' revelation was true as Kohli and Anushka welcomed their second child, a son named Akaay, on February 15, 2024.