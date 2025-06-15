Temba Bavuma turns WTC mace into 'bazooka' as ice-cold celebration sends internet wild: 'Shots to all the doubters'

South Africa had the form. South Africa had the players. Yet few gave them a chance when they arrived in London a week ago. History loomed large over pre-match predictions, and that's where South Africa fell short in the eyes of many. For 27 years, they chased another ICC trophy — and came close far too often — only to stumble at crunch moments. That's why they were branded 'chokers' and trolled relentlessly. But on Saturday, Temba Bavuma ended that narrative — and his celebration couldn't have been more fitting. Temba Bavuma's celebration sent internet wild

In a clip that went viral on social media, Bavuma, standing on the podium along with his teammates, is seen holding the WTC mace like a "bazooka" and firing shots all around. The ice-cold celebration from the South African captain sent the internet wild, with one of the users saying: “He fired shots at all the doubters.”

Bavuma scripts history at Lord's

The win in London made Bavuma the most successful captain in Test cricket after 10 matches. With nine wins and one draw, no other skipper has enjoyed a better start in the format.

He was appointed for the role in the 2022/23 home Test series against the West Indies, where he led the hosts to a 2-0 clean sweep. He continued his winning streak with a victory over India in the opening Test of the 2023/24 series in Cape Town, though an injury sidelined him for the following match. He returned to the format in Port of Spain, where South Africa dominated but were denied a win due to rain interruptions. This was followed by a stunning run as the Proteas secured seven straight wins, with the crowning moment coming at Lord's, where they beat Australia by five wickets to clinch the mace.

Bavuma, hence, became the second captain, after Percy Chapman in the 1920s, to win nine of their first ten Tests, and the second captain after Warwick Armstrong, also in the 1920s, to go unbeaten in his first ten Tests.