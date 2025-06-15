Rishabh Pant gasps in awe, reacts to 'brother' Aiden Markram's Lord's blitz amid India intra-squad match

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was absolutely awed after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) teammate Aiden Markram unleased mayhem at the iconic Lord's to guide South Africa to a historic World Test Championship win. Markram's knock of 136 helped South Africa beat Australia by five wickets to win the WTC mace for the first time in history. Rishabh Pant reacted to Aiden Markram's knock in WTC final

Despite his ongoing duties in Kent, England, where India are in the midst of an intra-squad game in preparation for an arduous five-match Test series against the Ben Stokes-led side, starting June 20, Pant kept an eye on the proceedings at the Lord's, where his IPL teammate was in action. Pant and Markram recently shared the dressing room during LSG's campaign in IPL 2025.

In his tweet, Pant hailed Markram for his “great knock” and also congratulated South Africa on winning the tournament.

Pant tweeted: “Well played, Aiden brother . I am so happy for you - what a great knock under pressure. You have made us all proud and congratulations to South Africa on lifting the WTC mace.”

How South Africa beat Australia?

The bowlers dominated the opening two days of the match as 14 wickets fell each day after five-wicket hauls from Kagiso Rabada and Aussie skipper Pat Cummins. The proceeding left Australia in dire straits before the tail-enders, led by a gritty half-century from Mitchell Starc, helped them set a target of 282.

South Africa did have the experience of chasing 250-plus totals in Tests, having done it five times, three against Australia. Yet, the odds were stacked against the Proteas as the venue witnessed two such successful chases, the last being in 2004.

But Markram's heroics and captain Temba Bavuma's courageous 66 amid a hamstring injury helped South Africa overcome the odds.

This was South Africa's eighth straight win in Test cricket, a streak that helped them bounce back from the brink of elimination, reach the final, and lift the WTC mace.

Markram was named the Player of the Match.