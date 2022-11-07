De Villiers' million-dollar reaction to Suryakumar's 'there's only one 360-degree player' remark on SA legend comparison

Suryakumar Yadav once again displayed his range of hitting the ball all around the park during the T20 World Cup match against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where he scored an breath-taking 25-ball 61 to help India win by 71 runs and top the table in their run to the semis. Suryakumar has long been hailed as the new 360-degree player in world cricket while being compared with the South Africa legend AB de Villiers as well. On Sunday, after the knock against Zimbabwe, he responded to the comparisons and what followed was a million dollar reaction from De Villiers himself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Just when Zimbabwe sniffed an opportunity to script their second biggest win n T20 World Cup, having stunned Pakistan last week, Suryakumar unsettled the attack with his blazing knock. He smashed six boundaries and four maximums in his unbeaten knock, which included that unimaginable scoop shot, against the delivery down the sixth-stump line, over fine leg fence.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup semi-finals schedule: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan set semi-final dates with England, New Zealand

It was truly 360-degree strokeplay, at its best, on display at the MCG. And hence, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan couldn't stop but ask about the comparison between him and De Villiers. “There is only one 360-degree player in the world, and I will try to play like him,” replied Suryakumar when being called ‘Mr. 360’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

De Villiers later responded on Twitter saying, “You’re very quickly getting there dude, and even more! Well played today.”

AB de Villiers' tweet on Suryakumar Yadav

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir too was effusive in his praise for Suryakumar as he told Star Sports, “There are players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who are very orthodox players. Suryakumar Yadav is different. Enjoy, watch and relish it. Because you don't get these kind of players that often and India has never had this kind of player, especially batting at No.4. You will get traditional players who will give you much more consistency, but imagine the strike rate if Suryakumar, what was it, 180 I guess? Above 200 runs, three fifties...he is the Player of the Tournament for me already even if India don't go on to win it. He is already the best because the kind of impact he has had.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON