Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup semi-finals schedule: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan set semi-final dates with England, New Zealand

T20 World Cup semi-finals schedule: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan set semi-final dates with England, New Zealand

cricket
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 05:21 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals schedule: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have reached the semi-finals of the tournament, setting up dates with England and New Zealand respectively.

India and Pakistan have set semi-final dates with England and New Zealand(AP)
India and Pakistan have set semi-final dates with England and New Zealand(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Who would have thought that Netherlands' stunning win over South Africa could start a domino effect in Group 2 of the ICC World T20 2022 on Sunday? Despite starting their final fixture as outright favourites to advance to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa suffered an embarrassing trounce at the hands of Netherlands which confirmed India's qualification from the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

The Bavuma-led South African side suffered a premature exit from the T20 World Cup following their 13-run defeat to the Dutch side at the Adelaide Oval. Netherlands' famous win over the Proteas also paved the way for Pakistan to seal the final spot in the last four of the T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led side defeated Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in their final group fixture to advance to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Shaheen Shah Afridi-starrer Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the virtual quarter-finals of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval.

T20 World Cup 2022 knockout scheduleDateVenue
New Zealand vs Pakistan (Semi-Final 1)November 9, 2022 (Wednesday)Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)
England vs India (Semi-Final 2)November 10, 2022 (Thursday)Adelaide Oval
TBC vs TBCNovember 13, 2022 (Sunday)Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

With the impressive win over Bangladesh at the Oval, Pakistan have joined traditional rivals India in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Earlier, former world champions England and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand had entered the semi-finals stage of the T20 World Cup from Group 1.

Rohit-led Team India ended their Super 12 campaign with a win over Zimbabwe on Sunday as the 2007 world champions secured the top spot in Group 2. Suryakumar Yadav shined with the bat as he scored a brilliant unbeaten 61 off just 25 deliveries, as India registered a 71-run win in Melbourne.

With a comfortable win over the African nation, India have set up a date with Jos Buttler-led England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The win also confirmed Pakistan's meeting with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The summit clash of the ICC World T20 2022 will be contested at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
t20 world cup india cricket team pakistan cricket team england cricket team + 2 more
t20 world cup india cricket team pakistan cricket team england cricket team + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out